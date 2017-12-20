CALIFORNIA'S MAN-MADE FIRE ZONES

I am tired of hearing progressive socialist democrats explaining that the devastating California wildfires are the natural result of global warming and are a sign of worse things to come. And, I should no longer be amazed when every tangential subject turns into a discussion of public policies that feature a larger and more repressive government, higher taxes, and restrictions on our individual freedoms – for the greater good don’t you know?

Let’s examine a few facts …

Fire is nature’s way of managing the growth of forests and plant-covered lands. A process of de-densification of fuel loads and the first-step in the renewal of life process. And, as the night follows the day, periods of rain result in increased vegetation that must be managed or avoided.

Developers, driven by greed, have corrupted politicians to relax zoning ordinances and building codes to allow human habitation and structures in scenic and desirable areas known to be dangerous.

The environmentalist whack-jobs have removed preemptive burning as a logical method for reducing fuel-loads in mostly inaccessible areas.

The politicians and their public service employee unions refuse to allow fires to proceed naturally, limiting their services to structure protection and curtailment – spending millions of dollars fighting fires in areas that should be allowed to burn.

The media over-dramatizes everything on a 24/7-loop without adding any new information.

And, my pet peeve, politicians seeking media face-time, acting concerned and vowing that next time it will be different if only you allow them to exert more control.

For those wanting a concise summary of California’s fires – check out CalFire’s website at http://www.fire.ca.gov/current_incidents.

Bottom line …

Time to think about fire-proofing your property, working on your personal disaster plan, and thinking about how corrupt politicians are complicit in not preventing smaller fires from turning into record-setting raging wildfires with their politically correct fuel-management policies.

We are so screwed.

-- steve