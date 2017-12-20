CALIFORNIA'S MAN-MADE FIRE ZONES

I am tired of hearing progressive socialist democrats explaining that the devastating California wildfires are the natural result of global warming and are a sign of worse things to come. And, I should no longer be amazed when every tangential subject turns into a discussion of public policies that feature a larger and more repressive government, higher taxes, and restrictions on our individual freedoms – for the greater good don’t you know?
Let’s examine a few facts …
- Fire is nature’s way of managing the growth of forests and plant-covered lands. A process of de-densification of fuel loads and the first-step in the renewal of life process. And, as the night follows the day, periods of rain result in increased vegetation that must be managed or avoided.
- Developers, driven by greed, have corrupted politicians to relax zoning ordinances and building codes to allow human habitation and structures in scenic and desirable areas known to be dangerous.
- The environmentalist whack-jobs have removed preemptive burning as a logical method for reducing fuel-loads in mostly inaccessible areas.
- The politicians and their public service employee unions refuse to allow fires to proceed naturally, limiting their services to structure protection and curtailment – spending millions of dollars fighting fires in areas that should be allowed to burn.
- The media over-dramatizes everything on a 24/7-loop without adding any new information.
- And, my pet peeve, politicians seeking media face-time, acting concerned and vowing that next time it will be different if only you allow them to exert more control.
For those wanting a concise summary of California’s fires – check out CalFire’s website at http://www.fire.ca.gov/current_incidents.
Bottom line …
Time to think about fire-proofing your property, working on your personal disaster plan, and thinking about how corrupt politicians are complicit in not preventing smaller fires from turning into record-setting raging wildfires with their politically correct fuel-management policies.
We are so screwed.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius