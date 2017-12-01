HAS CALIFORNIA JUST INSTITUTIONALIZED VOTER FRAUD FOR THE 2018 ELECTION?

People laugh about Chicago politics where the Democrats bray, “vote early and often.” However, voter fraud – be it bussed-in outsiders, illegal aliens, manipulation of the ballots or the count – is most likely to be institutionalized in California.

California Senate Bill S.B. 450, laughingly known as “California Voter’s Choice Act,” which was passed in 2016 eliminates your neighborhood polling places in favor of mail-in or drop-off ballots. Drop-off locations will be available for up to four weeks before election day and designated “temporary” centers will be open at least ten days before an election to allow additional registrations for provisional ballots. Thus extending the time for voters to vote – ostensibly to increase voter participation – but in reality, giving more time for progressive socialist Democrat fraudsters to manipulate the voting process.

Where preliminary counts – ostensibly to save time, effort, and money – can be used to allow fraudsters to “find” additional voters or “discover” ballots misplaced by “unionized” workers whose voter preferences run overwhelmingly Democrat.

I could make the observation that not everybody should vote – especially those who are ill-informed and susceptible to bright-flashy objects and promises of never-ending entitlements – not forgetting ignoring federal law and protecting illegal alien criminals. But then again, unions are known for using thuggery to obtain large turnouts for the politicians that support their corrupt and destructive agenda.

I could also make the observation that most of the tax increases proposed are not for improving our infrastructure or providing services to citizens – but to continue making pension contributions to the massive public employees unions and to indemnify pensioners against investment mistakes made by the state-appointed poohbahs that run the pension funs and who receive compensation commensurate with those who run large hedge funds. There is even talk about forcing pension funds to give up investments in prudent, high-yield fossil fuel securities in favor of dodgy securities associated with climate change.

One of the surest signs of voter fraud will come in the number of re-registrations to allow progressive socialist democrats to vote for the weakest and most odious Republican in the primary and then vote democrat in the general election.

No wonder the progressives hate the idea of voter identification in California!!! And, no wonder that the GOP spends little or no money developing the California Republicans who are known to roll-over for the progressives like a dog seeking attention.

We are so screwed.