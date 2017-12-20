CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR JERRY BROWN KNOWS BEST

The governor who's castigating the president on climate change When it comes to climate change, California Governor Jerry Brown says President Trump doesn't have the fear of the wrath of God Our country is divided between red states and blue states, a division that has intensified since the election of President Donald Trump. And some of the blue states are intensifying their resistance to the president. Most prominently, California, the country's bluest and most populous state, led by Governor Jerry Brown. Brown has been governor of California twice -- the first time, 40 years ago. He criticizes the president on taxes. California is suing the Trump administration over health care, immigration, and air quality, but nothing raises more righteous passion in Jerry Brown than the issue of climate change. He castigates the president for denying the science and aggravating a problem Governor Brown says is causing California to burn. [OCS: Amazing, President Trump has been in office a little over a year and yet he is the source of the nation’s difficulties. It is his policies that are wreaking havoc on America. And, California is leading the “resistance.” But that’s what the progressive socialist Democrats are trying to sell to the public. It has been THEIR failed policies, THEIR mismanagement, and THEIR corruption that has brought us to the brink. There is absolutely no proof of global warming outside of the models. Nature’s own feedback loops dominate man’s puny efforts. And, nobody can demonstrate man’s climate signal amid the natural variability of climate.] This is the most destructive fire season on record in California. Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency this past week as raging wildfires, whipped by fierce Santa Ana winds and fueled by bone-dry brush, laid waste to tens-of-thousands of acres in Southern California. The smoke plume that shrouded the Los Angeles area could be seen from space. The fires that ravaged California's famed wine country in October were the deadliest the state has ever seen. Whole neighborhoods were incinerated. Dozens of people were killed. [OCS: Excuse me – Southern California is a freaking desert stimulated with water from elsewhere. Droughts are normal and customary. What is not customary is that our government refuses to build out dams and our water infrastructure to capture the fruits of rainy seasons for use in times of drought. Environmentalists, some wackier than a loon, are pumping millions of gallons of fresh water into the ocean to save a worthless fish who they claim – without proof – as a bellwether for planetary destruction. It makes sense only to those accreting political power and profiting from the climate-related malarkey. Of course, those researchers who are on the government gravy train are reluctant to stop the prodigious billions of dollars flowing out of the taxpayer’s pockets lest they not be honored by their peers, invited to the right conferences, and have their work published in now disgraced pseudo-scientific journals.] Governor Jerry Brown: The fire season used to be a few months in the summer, now it's almost year-long. These fires are unprecedented. We've never seen anything like it. Scientists are telling us, "This is the kind of stuff that's gonna happen." And we gotta deal with it. [OCS: Here Governor Brown ignores both nature and science. Failing to mention that fire is part of nature’s life-cycle; a process of renewal and regrowth. What the Governor does not say is that these wildfires are the product of decades of inattention to the continuing build-up of fuel loads because of artificial environmental constraints on brush clearance, tree removal, and the corruption of politicians who have taken campaign funds in order to change zoning laws and building codes. Allowing development in known fire areas.] It's going to happen, he says, based on science that predicts extreme swings in weather patterns. This year, Southern California experienced record heat in October and November, creating the perfect conditions for this. "I don't think President Trump has a fear of the Lord, the fear of the wrath of God, which leads one to more humility. And this is such a reckless disregard for the truth and for the existential consequences that can be unleashed." Governor Jerry Brown: Nature is not a political game. Nature is the ground on which we stand, it's the air which we breathe. The truth of the case is that there's too much carbon being emitted, that heat-trapping gases are building up, the planet is warming and all hell is breaking loose. [OCS: An apocalyptic viewpoint second only to the cry for population control and economic downsizing to preserve the planet. All to promote a political agenda and plunder our treasury.] Bill Whitaker: President Trump has famously called climate change -- a hoax. When he pulled out of the Paris Climate Accord he said this wasn't a good deal for the United States. Governor Jerry Brown: That's a preposterous idea not even a shred of truth in that statement. So I'd say to Mr. Trump, take a deeper look now is not the time to undo what every country in the world is committed to. [OCS: Of course other countries are committed to the agenda that weakens America militarily and redistributes its wealth to second- and third-world non-producing nations.] Bill Whitaker: Are you fearful? Governor Jerry Brown: Oh yeah, you should, anyone who isn't is not looking at the facts. I don't think President Trump has a fear of the Lord, the fear of the wrath of God, which leads one to more humility. And this is such a reckless disregard for the truth and for the existential consequences that can be unleashed. If he sounds like a Jesuit seminarian, it's because he was one, years ago. Now, he's a climate missionary, traveling the world, preaching the gospel of renewable energy -- at the Vatican; in China, where President Xi Jinping discussed collaborating with California on cutting greenhouse gases. Brown went to the global climate summit in Bonn, Germany last month. He and former New York City mayor, Michael Bloomberg led a delegation of mayors and legislators representing 40% of the U.S. economy. While the official U.S. delegation, sent by the White House, showed up to promote coal; Brown went to tell the world President Trump doesn't speak for all Americans. [OCS: The obvious difference between religion and science is taking the pronouncements of the leadership on faith when proof is non-existent. Religion is, by definition, authoritarian.] Governor Jerry Brown: California is not waiting for Trump. We're not waiting for all the deniers. He's already weaning California off fossil fuels. To give us a glimpse of the future, Brown took us to a 62-acre solar farm near Sacramento on the site of a decommissioned nuclear power plant. [OCS: The simple truth is that, without government subsidies and mandated usage, wind and solar power are not cost effective, not sufficient to drive continued industrialization, not reliable, and come with issues that are rarely discussed in the media such as the health problems with the infrasonic sound of wind turbines.] Bill Whitaker: You wanna have 50% of California's electricity generated by renewable sources by-- Governor Jerry Brown: By 2030. Governor Jerry Brown: Yes, no question about it. With the federal government standing down on climate action, California is blazing its own trail. Bill Whitaker: What can you, the governor of one state in the United States, do to fill in the void? Governor Jerry Brown: As governor of California we have a cap and trade system which is a very efficient way to reducing greenhouse gases. We have zero-emission vehicle mandate. We have efficiency standards for our buildings, for our appliances. So California is showing that dealing with climate is good for the economy, not bad. [OCS: There is not one shred of proof that all of California’s self-imposed misery has made any measurable difference in global climate. Californians suffer at the expense of a political elite searching for a communist nirvana that is impossible to achieve. A cap-and-trade system that is corrupt and allows local polluters to continue polluting the water, land, and air – bringing health problems to Californians in exchange for government-sanctioned indulgences.] "The Republicans have this cult. Just like they believe there's no climate problem, they believe that cutting corporate taxes without any money to pay for it, they think it's magic, it'll make everything wonderful. Very irresponsible. Very dangerous." [OCS: This one statement shows how delusional Brown is as a Governor. The correct response to reduced taxation is a reduction and prioritization of government spending or at least reducing the waste, fraud, and abuse associated with special-interest politics. It is not their money, it is ours. The politicians seem to have forgotten that they work for us.] California is booming. Under Brown, it has grown from the 9th largest economy in the world to the 6th. It's now bigger than France with a budget surplus of more than $7 billion. Bill Whitaker: When you first came into office this time. California faced more than $50 billion in debt and deficits. There were headlines that California was going to be the first "failed state." Governor Jerry Brown: The fact is we cut the budget, we raised taxes and the economy roared back. [OCS: California is infamous for its budget manipulations; thefts from designated funds that are replaced with interest-bearing IOUs that seem to perpetually roll-over rather than be repaid. Much of this money has been spent on social services and infrastructure for illegal aliens who have no legal right to residence and our paid-for resources. Whites are now a minority in California – replaced by illegals who will vote for progressive socialist Democrats and more unearned entitlements the day they are given citizenship.] Bill Whitaker: You cut the budget. You raised taxes. These days that sounds like a prescription for political suicide? Governor Jerry Brown: You gotta pay some taxes. You have to invest. We need to invest in the technology of tomorrow or somebody else will. And that somebody is China, India and other countries. You're not gonna poor mouth yourself to the future and roads cost money, that's called taxes. R&D cost money, colleges cost money -- schools, childcare, all of that. We're a rich country and we can handle it. [OCS: But should government collect the money and provide solutions that they never seem to get right. And why are taxes increasing, government services declining, and pension funds becoming more and more unfunded. Pensions controlled by the public service unions who dominate California’s progressive politics and can virtually elect candidates of their choice. The opposition in California is dead or impotent.] But California's economic success has come at a cost. Housing prices are through the roof. So are the ranks of the homeless. A quarter of the country's homeless live in California. Governor Jerry Brown: This is not paradise. We have a lot of problems. But California is the engine of America, and I like to remind my fellow citizens when you kinda look askance at this state, you're looking at one of the, not the only one, but a major contributor to the well-being of the whole country. California is vital to the national economy. That's why Brown is so angered by the new tax overhaul legislation being pushed by House and Senate Republicans. They call it a tax cut, but Brown says by eliminating deductions for state and local taxes it would actually increase the tax burden on high tax blue states like California. He and other blue state governors say the bill is retaliation against Trump's opponents. Brown called it evil and divisive. Bill Whitaker: Do you think the Republicans are intentionally trying to punish the blue states that didn't vote for President Trump? Governor Jerry Brown: I know this. The Republicans have this cult. Just like they believe there's no climate problem, they believe that cutting corporate taxes without any money to pay for it, they think it's magic, it'll make everything wonderful. Very irresponsible. Very dangerous. But California Republicans say Brown's tax hikes are irresponsible. In Trump's America, Jerry Brown's California seems far out on the frontier. California doesn't look like the rest of the country: Minorities now are the majority of the population. It doesn't act like the rest of the country: The state voted to legalize recreational marijuana starting in January; will soon offer a third gender choice on drivers' licenses. Hillary Clinton trounced President Trump here by more than 4 million votes. Bill Whitaker: It seems that California is way out of step with the rest of the country. Governor Jerry Brown: I'd say we're more in tune with the future than many parts of the rest of the country. Bill Whitaker: You think the country is going to look more like California in the future? Governor Jerry Brown: I think it will. I was asking myself, "Why did Democrats in Ohio and Wisconsin and Michigan, Pennsylvania, why'd they vote for Trump?" Not a lot of 'em did, but enough to give him those states' electoral votes. Governor Jerry Brown: There's more confidence here; there's less fear. People are looking to the future. They're not scared, they're not going inward, they're not scapegoating, they're not blaming Mexican immigrants. They're not blaming the stranger. Just the opposite. It's is a place that's alive. It's dynamic. It's a culture that's on the move, not pulling up the drawbridge out of fear and and economic insecurity. Whatever you call it, his far-out politics his first time in office earned him the moniker Governor Moonbeam. ‘' The governor who's castigating the president on climate change - CBS News