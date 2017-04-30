ARE THE DEMOCRATS COVERING UP THE REAL SOURCE OF THE LEAKS: PAKISTANI INTELLIGENCE?

We know that the Democratic National Committee accused Donald Trump, the Russians, and WikiLeaks of being somehow complicit in the hacking of Hillary Clinton’s unprotected email server, the DNC email server, Hillary Campaign Chair John Podesta’s computer – BUT REFUSED TO ALLOW THE FBI TO FORENSICALLY EXAMINE THE HACKED COMPUTER.

We also know that DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz went to extraordinary lengths, including threatening Capitol Police, to retrieve a laptop that she claimed belonged to her office – and now disavows.

We know that a family of Pakistanis was paid millions by various Democrats that could not be substantiated by the actual work performed.

And, worst of all, it appears that these Pakistanis had unfettered access to confidential and classified information belonging to key Democrats – YET NOBODY IS EAGER TO INVESTIGATE OR PROSECUTE.

Becerra Tried To Block Server Admin Over Red Flags, But Logins Continued, With Muted Reaction Xavier Becerra, the chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, barely reacted when he learned the caucus server had been infiltrated in 2016, although he loudly decried the hack of the Democratic National Committee that happened around that same time. No one has faced punishment for the caucus server infiltration. The then-congressman, who is now California’s attorney general, refused to articulate even the barest details of the cyber breach at a press conference Wednesday, and would not say whether he’s seeking criminal charges against longtime IT aide Imran Awan and his family. Members of the Awan family logged on to the Caucus server 7,000 times without authorization between October 2015 and August 2016, according to a House investigation. The logins suggested “the server is being used for nefarious purposes and elevated the risk that individuals could be reading and/or removed information,” it said. Multiple sources said Sean McCluskie, who was Becerra’s chief of staff and is now chief deputy attorney general of California, knew of problems well before law enforcement was brought on board in October 2016. His reaction is odd given Democrats’ vocal abhorrence of the breach of the DNC resulting in the publication of its emails by Wikileaks, which Democrats have called an “assault on our democracy.” Early signs of that breach were treated casually by the DNC when first detected: A tech manager said he was too busy with other matters to chase down leads, the FBI’s calls weren’t returned, the DNC delayed a response to focus on the primaries, and Donna Brazile said when DNC Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz finally relayed the news of the breach to officers weeks later, her tone was “casual.” But even after the Wikileaks publication of DNC emails, Becerra never publicly acknowledged nor demanded consequences for the cyber breach on the server of a group similar in nature to the DNC. Eighteen months later, no one has been charged or disciplined for the breach, which is perhaps not surprising since the victims don’t appear to be asking for it. Along with Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York, Becerra was Awan’s most consistent and earliest backer. He hired him in 2004, and between his personal office and the caucus that he controlled, paid the Awan family more money than any other member, payroll data shows. It was only then that the Awans were banned from the network. Since that time, Democrats have claimed they have never been informed of any breach, and those who did know — including Becerra — have gone to lengths to avoid discussing it or even defended the Awans. Wasserman Schultz suggested Islamophobia fueled criticism of the Awans’ alleged behavior. IT colleagues said they have long sensed something untoward in members’ relationship with the Awans, and even suspected that the Awans might be blackmailing members with their own emails. Investigators also suspected the Awans of falsifying invoices for computer equipment in the House, and their attorneys said members of Congress or their staffs told them to fudge the records. After the Awans were banned, the reasons for concern only worsened: Prosecutors have said both Imran Awan and his wife Hina Alvi tried to flee the country, with Awan using an alias.

Imran left a laptop with the username RepDWS in a phone booth with a letter to prosecutors in March 2017 after being banned from the House network, according to a Capitol Police report.

Imran’s stepmom said in a civil suit that “Imran Awan threatened that he is very powerful and if I ever call the police again, [he] will … kidnap my family members.” His wife Hina said in a Pakistani suit that he “threatened the complainant of dire consequences, he also threatened to harm the lives of family of [Hina] if she intervenes.” Another woman filed a police report in Virginia saying Imran was keeping her “like a slave.”

It emerged that Imran had a secret email address, 123@mail.house.gov, that was not turned off when he was banned, and it used name of an employee for Rep. Andre Carson who specialized in intelligence matters, according to court documents.

It emerged that the Awans own significant real estate holdings in Pakistan that locals say were the fruits of fraud, that charges there were dropped under political pressure, and that they sent money to a Pakistani police officer. Source: Becerra Wont Discuss Breach of His Server | The Daily Caller

Bottom line …

Should California’s newest Attorney General and Chief of Staff be legally removed from office for obstructing justice while working for the federal government?

Are the Pakistanis capable of blackmailing democrats using their OWN emails and files?

What was on that laptop and why is it being hidden?

Where is the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation or are they busy chasing the manufactured goblins of the Trump-Russia collusion myth?

Another “never-ending investigation” to keep the American people from knowing the truth.

We are so screwed.

-- steve