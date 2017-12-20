2017: REMEMBERING PEARL HARBOR, DECEMBER 7, 1941

Remembering the greatest generation …

How members of the “greatest generation” would have laughed at the pussification of America, where colleges decry “trigger words” and provide safe spaces and crying rooms for those that can’t seem to cope with American life or politics. They would be appalled at the gun restrictions and the disarming of the law-abiding American citizen – creating even larger pools of victims. And, they just might have had something to say about the daily slaughter of American citizens in the inner cities. Unfortunately, the anti-war hippies went on to the rule the roost; giving us inanities and openly inviting our enemies into the highest reaches of government.

Dedicated to all of the military members and support staff who gave their lives to protect the United States of America from our enemies on December 7, 1941 and who stand watch over America in this time of political division and turbulence.

Division Patch: The Taro Leaf My Father (24th Infantry “the First to Fight Division,” 63rd Field Artillery Battalion, Battery C; Schofield Barracks, Hawaii -- Saturday, December 6th, 1941)



Re-read the speech given by Franklin D. Roosevelt on December 8, 1941 …

Yesterday, Dec. 7, 1941 - a date which will live in infamy - the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan. The United States was at peace with that nation and, at the solicitation of Japan, was still in conversation with the government and its emperor looking toward the maintenance of peace in the Pacific. Indeed, one hour after Japanese air squadrons had commenced bombing in Oahu, the Japanese ambassador to the United States and his colleagues delivered to the Secretary of State a formal reply to a recent American message. While this reply stated that it seemed useless to continue the existing diplomatic negotiations, it contained no threat or hint of war or armed attack. It will be recorded that the distance of Hawaii from Japan makes it obvious that the attack was deliberately planned many days or even weeks ago. During the intervening time, the Japanese government has deliberately sought to deceive the United States by false statements and expressions of hope for continued peace. The attack yesterday on the Hawaiian islands has caused severe damage to American naval and military forces. Very many American lives have been lost. In addition, American ships have been reported torpedoed on the high seas between San Francisco and Honolulu. Yesterday, the Japanese government also launched an attack against Malaya. Last night, Japanese forces attacked Hong Kong. Last night, Japanese forces attacked Guam. Last night, Japanese forces attacked the Philippine Islands. Last night, the Japanese attacked Wake Island. This morning, the Japanese attacked Midway Island. Japan has, therefore, undertaken a surprise offensive extending throughout the Pacific area. The facts of yesterday speak for themselves. The people of the United States have already formed their opinions and well understand the implications to the very life and safety of our nation. As commander in chief of the Army and Navy, I have directed that all measures be taken for our defense. Always will we remember the character of the onslaught against us. No matter how long it may take us to overcome this premeditated invasion, the American people in their righteous might will win through to absolute victory. I believe I interpret the will of the Congress and of the people when I assert that we will not only defend ourselves to the uttermost, but will make very certain that this form of treachery shall never endanger us again. Hostilities exist. There is no blinking at the fact that that our people, our territory and our interests are in grave danger. With confidence in our armed forces - with the unbounding determination of our people - we will gain the inevitable triumph - so help us God. I ask that the Congress declare that since the unprovoked and dastardly attack by Japan on Sunday, Dec. 7, a state of war has existed between the United States and the Japanese empire.

Bottom line …

We live in treacherous times; with a divided nation polarized by corrupt politicians pursuing their own personal and political agenda. When our enemies, both foreign and domestic are using our own laws against us. When our military faces an asymmetrical threat – a guerilla force that does not wear uniforms, hides among women and children and thinks nothing of using medical and religious buildings to shield their nefarious activities. And should we fire back, we are roundly condemned in the media for the loss of “civilian” life and the destruction of “religious” or “medical” institutions.

We watch our enemies mutilate and behead people whom they consider “infidels” – claiming their religion is the “Religion of Peace” and mounting a media campaign to feed “happy-talk” propaganda to the American people. All-the-while condemning our use of “enhanced interrogation techniques” to save lives when they themselves use hand tools, power tools, electricity and red-hot metal to coerce confessions and extract information.

Most of our generals struggle with political correctness and trying to preserve some semblance of their careers. Knowing that a military is designed to kill people and break things in order to force a “diplomatic” solution on terms favorable to America. Not act as a police buffer between warring tribes or rebuilding the infrastructure of a country when ours is desperately in need of repair or replacement.

We pretend that our enemy, Saudi Arabia, is our friend even though much of the radical jihad is funded with Saudi money – perhaps as a bribe to prevent the jihadists from overthrowing the Kingdom.

Our Congress refuses to allow America to become fully energy independent; preferring costly and unreliable energy sources rather than using what we currently control or switch to clean, cheap and dependable nuclear energy.

And, worst of all, our Commander-in-Chief appears to be unmindful of history – but infinitely better than his Marxist predecessor. A man who gets his worldview from the nightly news and eschews reading books or the study of our Constitution. And, yet he often does the right thing and the right time. He is to be lauded for standing up to world opinion and openly declaring Jerusalem to be the capital of the State of Israel. Facing down the appeasers and cowards that believe that giving in to our enemies will prevent conflict and make them safer. Bullpucky of the uninformed.

We are approaching a tipping point when we must make a decision. To fight for the America of those who went before us or to become a Marxist paradise like Cuba, Mexico and Venezuela. If isolationism and communism is the answer, let the anti-America bastards go to North Korea. A closed society that should have perfected communism without the taint of outside influences.

Do not dishonor those who died and who will die fighting for an America we know and love. Start thinking about what you can do to change the leadership in Washington, your state and your communities. If we do not, once again, unite against a common enemy, we are doomed.

-- steve