WEAPONIZING SEX: POLITICAL ASSASSINATION BY ALLEGATION

When I started writing this blog entry, it was about Roy Moore and the weaponization of sex. How political operatives and media pundits engage in political assassination by allegation.

But as I thought about it, Senate Candidate Ray Moore appeared to be less a candidate and more of a proxy – a symbol of either the righteousness of an evangelical conservative or the evilness of a child molester – each position depending on what party and message you wanted to embrace.

Innocent until proved guilty in a court of law …

The absolute truth appears to be that members of the media have interviewed women who allege that Roy Moore was sexually inappropriate with them decades ago.

I, as well as the vast majority of the population, do not know what happened or in what context it may have happened at the time. Charges cannot be brought against the candidate because all of the events are way past the prosecutable statute of limitations.

Charges cannot be easily brought against the accusers for defamation since Ray Moore is a public figure. And, there is no judicial remedy for a ruined reputation and a failed political campaign.

What I do know is that while the timing of the story release is curious and suggestive of a conspiracy; it is probably that these women were reluctant to come forward and never interviewed before by a persistent media, and only through the efforts of certain reporters do we have a major story. One can’t even point to the suggested political bias of the reporters because it is a big story, worthy of coverage, and a story that would be a featured item regardless of what truth anyone wanted to embrace. Considering what is being said about these women now is pretty much a corroborating reason they stayed silent for so long. The mere fact that the chief underage (14 at the time) accuser voted for Trump and is a Republican says nothing about whether or not this is a political “hit job,” but it appears unlikely.

What I also know is that some are positioning the Moore election as a referendum on the personality and politics of President Donald Trump. Trump, who initially endorsed Moore’s rival, Luther Strange, for the Alabama special Senate Election to replace Senator Jeff Sessions after he became the Attorney General of the United States. Some say this would be a thumb in the eye of Trump if Moore were elected.

Others are saying that Roy Moore represents “the people” and will stand against the “establishment” to bring back common sense and integrity back into the political process. But, considering Moore’s past judicial behavior and defiance of judicial authority, one suspects that he is very much a “one man band” as are the libertarian Senators Rand Paul and constitutional conservative Ted Cruz. Men of “absolutes” who relish in their political positions and unwillingness to compromise.

All of which got me to thinking … Is Roy Moore good for the people of Alabama or, as a Senator, America, and Americans?

Unfortunately, I do not know the answer. So we must leave it up to the good people of Alabama to decide the issue on December 12, 2017.

Whether or not this provides the progressive socialist democrats with a caricature of a Southern bible thumper who looks down his nose and labels everything as sin – or as a man who can put forth cogent and persuasive arguments for smaller government, reduced spending, lower taxes, and the reduction of government interference in our lives is now up to Alabama.

We are so screwed when the entire GOP argument for their candidate is: “At least he is not a Democrat.”

– steve