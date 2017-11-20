VETERANS DAY 2017 -- THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE

Honoring our troops on today’s Veterans Day …

Lest we not forget … Jane Fonda, American Traitor … As we go about our daily tasks, let us for a moment consider the service of Senator John McCain, a prisoner of war who suffered terribly at the hands of our enemy while just mere miles away a far-left liberal, Jane Fonda, laughed and sat on an anti-aircraft gun as she called our American troops “war criminals. Aside from visiting villages, hospitals, schools, and factories, Fonda also posed for pictures in which she was shown applauding North Vietnamese anti-aircraft gunners, was photographed peering into the sights of an NVA anti-aircraft artillery launcher, and made ten propagandistic Tokyo Rose-like radio broadcasts in which she denounced American political and military

leaders as "war criminals." She also spoke with eight American POWs at a carefully arranged "press conference," POWs who had been tortured by their North Vietnamese captors to force them to meet with Fonda, deny they had been tortured, and decry the American war effort. <Source>

And an accounting which is not complete …

For some as yet unexplained reason, John McCain approved legislation which has kept Americans from getting a full accounting of our MIAs from Viet Nam.

The legislation ensured that “… the Defense Department is not obligated to tell the public about prisoners believed alive in captivity and what efforts are being made to rescue them. It only has to notify the White House and the intelligence committees in the Senate and House. The committees are forbidden under law from releasing such information.” For those who wish to read an interesting article on McCain’s efforts to prevent a full and complete accounting of MIAs, it can be found at “ The War Secrets Sen. John McCain Hides: Former POW Fights Public Access To POW/MIA Files.”

Bottom line …

Our nation and each citizen owes an unpayable debt to those who risk life and limb to protect our right to prosper or protest in complete freedom from a totalitarian government.

If you see a soldier in uniform, thank them for their service – especially since it is entirely voluntary. If you see a veteran down on his luck, extend a helping hand.

Do not let our people and our government forget the sacrifice made by our troops.

Do not let those who would denigrate and demean our military go unchallenged.

Do not let the media spin a story that is contemptuous of those who protect our freedom without pointing out that it may have been the actions relatively few individuals involved and they do not represent the military.

And, no matter what the spin, you are not a private citizen exercising your “free speech rights” when you give aid and comfort to America’s enemies by making propaganda announcements -- you are a traitor.

Most of all, tell those in the far-left who are openly anti-military and anti-America where to step off. <insert strong language message here>

-- steve