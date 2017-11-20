TIM McGRAW & FAITH HILL WANT GUN CONTROL, BUT CAN'T DEFINE WHAT IS "COMMON SENSE" GUN CONTROL

Country star power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have broken with the pack and become the first Nashville stars bold enough to ruin their careers by calling for gun control and for the National Rifle Association to “tell the truth.” Well, somebody had to do it.

In a new interview with Billboard that notes how many country stars are “more liberal than their fans,” the lovebirds confessed their little secret:

Speaking less than two weeks after a man with an arsenal of legally purchased military-grade guns shot and killed 58 people at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas (but before the Sutherland Springs, Texas, church ­shooting that killed 26), McGraw and Hill both make it clear: They support gun control.

[OCS: You cannot easily purchase “military-grade”(e.g. full automatic weapons) without being known to the federal, state, and local authorities.]

“Look, I’m a bird hunter -- I love to wing-shoot,” says McGraw. “However, there is some common sense that’s necessary when it comes to gun control. They want to make it about the Second Amendment every time it’s brought up. It’s not about the Second Amendment.”

[OCS: The Second Amendment is not about hunting or the shooting sports. It is there to defend your inalienable self-defense rights from any aggressor – and especially governmental tyranny.]

Hill adds, “In reference to the tragedy in Las Vegas, we knew a lot of people there. The doctors that [treated] the wounded, they saw wounds like you’d see in war. That’s not right. Military weapons should not be in the hands of civilians. It’s everyone’s responsibility, including the government and the National Rifle Association, to tell the truth. We all want a safe country.”

[Faith Hill appears to be one of the virtue-signaling progressive morons who does not realize the difference between military weaponry and that which is being sold after 1934. The NRA tells the truth – maybe not the truth that these two want to hear or can exploit for commercial advantage, but a simple truth that is built on common sense.]

Now, country music fans are some of the most loyal in the world. But time will tell if McGraw and Hill just committed the unpardonable sin. If they have, it was a good run. The duo's tours and record sales over the last 17 years have netted them hundreds of millions of dollars. Let's hope they thank their fans, and perhaps ex-fans, for showing all that loyalty.