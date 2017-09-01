THERE IS A COMMUNIST WORM IN THE BIG APPLE

I find it hard to believe that the billionaires and businessmen who enjoy the protections of our Constitution and who have profited from our capitalist system would knowingly allow a communist to come to power in one of the world’s bastions of commerce and capitalism.

Do they not understand inalienable rights and that individuals own the fruits of their labor. The very essence of private property and the most prominent distinguishing economic element of capitalism? Of course, most of the New York 1% elites are insulated by wealth, power, and position from the very positions they advocate and promote to “the little people.”

So how does a communist worm like Bill De Blasio find himself in charge of the Big Apple?

In Conversation: Bill de Blasio

In 2013, you ran on reducing income inequality. Where has it been hardest to make progress? Wages, housing, schools?

What’s been hardest is the way our legal system is structured to favor private property. I think people all over this city, of every background, would like to have the city government be able to determine which building goes where, how high it will be, who gets to live in it, what the rent will be.

I think there’s a socialistic impulse, which I hear every day, in every kind of community, that they would like things to be planned in accordance to their needs.

And I would, too. Unfortunately, what stands in the way of that is hundreds of years of history that have elevated property rights and wealth to the point that that’s the reality that calls the tune on a lot of development.

Look, if I had my druthers, the city government would determine every single plot of land, how development would proceed. And there would be very stringent requirements around income levels and rents.

That’s a world I’d love to see, and I think what we have, in this city at least, are people who would love to have the New Deal back, on one level. They’d love to have a very, very powerful government, including a federal government, involved in directly addressing their day-to-day reality. <Source: New York Magazine>

It can’t get much plainer than that. Believe in what he is saying and take appropriate action. Hitler told us what he planned to do and executed his plan. Iran tells us what they plan to do and is executing their plan. North Korea is telling us what they plan to do and are executing their plan. The Islamists tell us what they plan to do and are executing their plan. Why, I ask you, do we act so surprised and shocked when our enemies, both foreign and domestic, attack us?

Are we going to allow our Constitution to become a suicide pact – shielding and funding our enemies? Are we going to sit back on our respective couches and watch mindless drivel on television while our enemies plot our destruction. While we can see the nightly news, biased as it is, we should understand that knowing is not reacting – and it certainly is not protection of our special Americanism or our standard of living.

Are we going to watch our nation destroyed by political correctness, multiculturalism, and moral equivalency?

Are we going to allow the communists to continue dividing our nation by class, race, sex, gender, and religion? Are we going to allow the communists and their useful idiots to denigrate law enforcement while encouraging thuggish behavior?

Are we going to allow those that govern the inner cities to continue their waste, fraud, and abuse of the system? When will someone step up and do something about the weekly slaughter of our citizens in the inner cities? More importantly, when are we going to quit hiding public transactions behind false “privacy concerns” and open the check registers to see who is getting public funds?

Bottom line …

When are we, as Americans, going to stop allowing anti-America infiltrators from infiltrating our own institutions with the goal of destroying America from within?

We are so screwed.

-- steve