THE DEMOCRATS ARE INCAPABLE OF PROTECTING THE UNITED STATES

Again and again, the progressive socialist democrats have taken material actions that weaken America, its military, and compromises America’s safety and security.

Mostly ignored by the majority of the electorate who were focused on the personalities and rah-rah team rallies staged by the political parties. It is now time – perhaps even too late – to avoid the consequences of political naiveté or a demonstrable anti-America agenda on the part of the Democrats.

It is ironic that former President Jimmy Carter received the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize “ for his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts , to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development” and yet is the father of Iran’s Islamo-Fascist regime and was bamboozled by the North Koreans at a time when their nuclear ambitions could have been halted with military action.

Former President Bill Clinton signed on to a deal brokered by Carter than allowed the North Koreans to lie with impunity until they developed a workable nuclear weapon.

It is doubly ironic that former President Barack Obama also received a Nobel Peace Prize in 2009 “for his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples. The Committee has attached special importance to Obama's vision of and work for a world without nuclear weapons ” while allowing Iran to continue their nuclear development and handing them BILLIONS of dollars in cash to continue their global terrorist activities, to build or buy Inter-Continental Ballistic Missiles, and to threaten the United States openly with their chants of “Death to America,”

Can you even believe what Trump might say?

Trump on North Korean missile launch: 'We will take care of it' "We will take care of it," Trump said, adding later that North Korea "is a situation that we will handle." The Pentagon confirmed earlier Tuesday that North Korea launched what the US military believes to be an intercontinental ballistic missile. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis told reporters that the North Korean missile test went "higher, frankly, than any previous shot they have taken." Mattis made remarks as he sat in on a meeting with Trump, House Speaker Ryan and Senate Majority Leader McConnell. The defense secretary added that North Korea has the ability to hit "everywhere in the world basically." The US believes Pyongyang may be able to put a miniaturized warhead on a missile sometime in 2018 -- giving it the theoretical capability to launch a missile with a warhead atop that could attack the US. Pyongyang tested two missiles in July that demonstrated intercontinental range. It is currently testing a more advanced version of its existing ICBM, a US official told CNN earlier this month. <Source>

Since President Trump is not known as a truth-teller capable of saying what he means or meaning what he says, he remains a wild-card in the safety and security question.

Reality?

It is likely that some of North Korea’s efforts are on behalf of Iran and that some of these tests may just be confirmation demonstrations of workable technology prior to sale.

The terrible conundrum is that in order to protect the United States, South Korea may need to be sacrificed as it is being targeted by thousands of conventional weapons that can reduce Seoul to rubble in a few days. Worse if there is a nuclear exchange.

We know that diplomacy is unlikely to do much more than provide for the continuing nuclear blackmail of a rogue state. Russia and China benefit from our domestic discomfort and the Democrat’s continual weakening of our defense posture. Cutting trade and banking ties and further sanctioning North Korea does not appear to work.

And, when an American President like Barack Obama openly circumvents working sanctions on Iran that saw the rogue state on the brink of economic collapse, one can only assume that it is an intentional act of treason rather than an unintended consequence.

The progressive socialist democrats claim that if we shoot down a North Korean missile, it would be an act of war – are they not aware of a simple fact: we are still at war with North Korea!

Bottom line …

We are majorly screwed, and it is time to do more than talk.

-- steve