THE DAY AFTER THANKSGIVING 2017

  • Were you appropriate thankful for what you have and did not obsess about that which you don’t have and want?
  • Did you give due consideration to our military and first responders who protected you, your family, your community, and our America while others celebrated?
  • Did you resolve to share something with those less fortunate than you? 
  • Did you avoid politics at the dinner table and the arguments which necessarily ensure and disrupt digestion?
  • Did you get caught-up in the commercialization and rush to do your pre-holiday shopping?
  • Are you putting up your Christmas lights, and purchasing Hanukah candles?

Now, make a pledge to turn off the news at least until Monday and Tuesday and enjoy a politically-free weekend.

America

-- steve

"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius

 

