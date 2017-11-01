THE DAY AFTER THANKSGIVING 2017

- Were you appropriate thankful for what you have and did not obsess about that which you don’t have and want?
- Did you give due consideration to our military and first responders who protected you, your family, your community, and our America while others celebrated?
- Did you resolve to share something with those less fortunate than you?
- Did you avoid politics at the dinner table and the arguments which necessarily ensure and disrupt digestion?
- Did you get caught-up in the commercialization and rush to do your pre-holiday shopping?
- Are you putting up your Christmas lights, and purchasing Hanukah candles?
Now, make a pledge to turn off the news at least until Monday and Tuesday and enjoy a politically-free weekend.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius