SEX IN THE SENATE AND HYPOCRISY

I would think that members of the Senate and their staffers would not require sexual harassment training, but anti-sexual harassment training …

It was an open secret that Senators like Ted Kennedy and Christopher Dodd (the inventors of the waitress sandwich) were sexual predators. The so-called “Lion of the Senate” Kennedy was nothing but a common murderer whose premeditated decision to sacrifice Mary Jo Kopechne in a submerged car to escape anything that could interfere with his potential run for the Presidency of the United States was the highlight of his drunken lecherous behavior. Congress has always had its share of drunks, lechers, and scoundrels.

So, why now, is the Senate “shocked – shocked I tell you” that many of their members and staffers engage in predatory behavior?

Of course, the answer is virtue signaling at a time when the mainstream media is on a feeding frenzy to ferret out sexual predators among the rich, famous, and powerful.

Bottom line …

Personally, I think this is just another distraction to keep the American people focused on anything but the criminality of former President Obama, the Clintons, and high-ranking officials in powerful government positions. And, the takeover of America by the international socialists/communists.

It is almost a truism, politics is show business for ugly people.

We are so screwed.

-- steve