SCHWARZENEGGER IS JUST LIKE DONALD TRUMP

I personally think that Arnold Schwarzenegger is a corrupt, lying, and hypocritical progressive socialist democrat asswipe who sold out the people of California with his particular line of “post partisan” bullsh*t.

Forget running as a Republican and then immediately appointing as his Chief of Staff a long-term lesbian activist who happened to be his recalled Democrat predecessor’s Chief of Staff – and ignoring the appointment of qualified GOP people to important positions. His interaction with the GOP caucus was minimal as he jetted around telling people one thing and doing another.

Forget claiming that his excessive trips from Sacramento to his home in Pacific Palisades on a private jet did not cost the taxpayers anything because they were paid by a tax-exempt “public good” foundation which was primarily funded by lobbyists and special interests who extracted a handsome return on their investment in the form of contracts, grants, political favors, etc.

Forget about shtupping his housekeeper and producing a secret love-child.

Or disrespecting his wife, and California’s First Lady, even to the extent of having her “painted out” of an official portrait.

Forget caving to the progressive socialists who run California to sign the largest tax increase in California’s history.

Forget promoting gun control while profiting from guns and violence in his movies.

Forget providing clemency to a murderous thug as a political favor because his father happened to be one of the most powerful progressive politicians in California.

And consider Schwarzenegger’s promotion of climate change without regard to the actual science or the damage it is doing to California.

Schwarzenegger says climate activists should change their tactics Movie star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger wants environmental activists to give more attention to immediate health hazards like air and water pollution. Schwarzenegger spoke Sunday at a global climate meeting in Bonn, Germany, where diplomats from around the world are discussing implementing the Paris climate accord. He said: "It's time we wake up and talk about what really matters: 25,000 people dying every day because of pollution." Schwarzenegger also criticized the environmental community for "missing the point" with its messaging on global warming. He said: "People do not focus as much on 2 degrees energy increases in temperatures or increases in sea levels rising." Schwarzenegger thinks calling attention to concrete issues, like "so many people having problems with cancer and kids with asthma," is a better approach. <Source>

If Schwartzenstupid is so worried about people dying of pollution, why has he said nothing about the corrupt and ineffective cap-and-trade system in California? A program riddled with corruption that does nothing for pollution or climate change. It is a government-sponsored scheme which allows local polluters to buy indulgences to continue their pollution of the land, water, and air. It allows people like Elon Musk, whose Tesla electric cars have a net negative effect on the environment (when you consider the generation of electricity and use of toxic heavy metals), but can generate cash flow by selling pollution credits to other polluters.

Why has Schwarzenstupid said nothing about the rising cost of cement and concrete because their production produces CO2 which is not a pollutant, but a gas necessary for the production of plant life, food, and life-giving oxygen.

Bottom line …

Arnold Schwarzenegger is Donald Trump. And, climate change is the perfect subject for Schwarzenegger.

The aging movie star who can barely act can use it to maintain relevance among his progressive socialist democrat peers, he can solicit funds for his charitable enterprise and have them pick up the freight for a portion of his high-life lifestyle, anything he gives to his “cause” is often tax-deductible, and best of all, he needs to know nothing about which he speaks – continuing to point to propaganda pumped out by the anti-America, anti-Nuclear, pro-communist activists and agitators.

Think twice about listening to self-serving fools who embrace the socialist/communist agenda embedded in climate change. The worst part of it is that Schwarzenegger is smart enough to know what he is doing to our state and simply puts himself above the little people.

We are so screwed.

-- steve