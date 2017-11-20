POLITICAL PARTIES AND THEIR SYMBIOTIC PARASITES AND PROGNOSTICATORS

It appears to me that the two major political parties are all about winning, ready to sacrifice our safety, security, and standard of living to position themselves where they and their symbiotic parasites can perpetuate their political power and the profits derived from insider deals.

How else can you explain the respective (not respectable) parties promotion of such deeply-flawed candidates such as Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump? Two progressive New Yorker’s with decades of scandals between them. Crooked Hillary who sold her office for personal gain and engaged in one of the most massive cover-ups in political history. Donald Trump, a man who clearly was involved in scamming innocent students in a manner reminiscent of late-night real estate riches infomercials. Granted, Trump is not a Marxist, but he is a narcissist who can be rather easily manipulated by flattery and provoked into mindless rage by insults.

One might think that the two parties would look around at the destructive results of both candidates and start to rebuild their respective parties along historical lines. With the exception, of course, of the Democrat’s involvement with slavery, segregation, Jim Crow, and anti-civil-rights legislation.

But, noooooo …

Here comes Terry McAuliffe, the man widely rumored to be the Clinton’s fixer and bag-man. A thoroughly disreputable candidate with a history of questionable activities.

Terry McAuliffe's 2020 bid looks stronger after Virginia election sweep McAuliffe Celebrating a Clinton win with Puerto Rican Rum Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who has been stuck at the bottom of all the 2020 presidential polls, saw his political stock soar last week when his party scored huge election victories, cementing his legacy and giving him a platform to run on. “Certainly Tuesday night was a triumph for McAuliffe, who looks like a potential if not likely presidential contender. His pitch is simple: ‘We took on Trump in Virginia and won,’” said Kyle Kondik, the managing editor of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics Sabato Crystal Ball. <Source>

Remember when the pundits, prognosticators, and predictors claimed that Donald Trump had an impossible road to victory, citing all of his personal baggage? Like Hillary Clinton, these political commentators actually desensitized the American public to the odious nature of both politicians and “normalized” their past corruption as being acceptable political behavior.

Thus, we were forced to choose a candidate based not on their ideology, competence, character – but on the worst criteria of all: the lesser of two evils. Holding our nose and realizing that we were still voting for evil, regardless of our choice.

Now we apparently are seeing the re-play: an odious candidate who is positioning himself as the lesser of two evils. Ignore the pattern and practice of past corruption. Ignore his Marxist ideology. Elect him because he is better than the alternative.

Bottom line …

There is an answer. One that might not produce a winning result, but one that might produce a better America.

We have no other choice to remain America or Americans.

