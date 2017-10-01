OUR ENEMIES WALK AMONG US -- AND SOME HANG OUT IN CONGRESS

Since when do Americans openly embrace the politics of socialists and communists whose goal is to fundamentally transform America from a freedom-loving capitalist system to a totalitarian socialist/communist system. I have often said that former President Barack Obama was the first communist to become the President of the United States – complete with his hatred of America, its military, and its history on display for all to see. The same could be said for the racists in the Congressional Black Caucus who raise race above country in everything they do and say – as if they were not Americans. In fact, many openly claim to be associated with Black Liberation Theology which was invented by the communists to sow discord in America.

Playing Pretend …

Why are we pretending that Islam is an acceptable “religion” when it openly violates much of our Constitution by curtailing freedom, human rights, free speech, freedom of religion, and considers Islam to be the state religion? Why are we pretending that the illegal aliens flooding into our country are not changing its fundamental character – and not for the better? Since when do interlopers have rights more than those who are citizens and legal residents? Since when do we allow people who have no legal right to be in our country to make demands of the legal citizens?

The communist Mayor of New York …

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio calls for extreme vetting that is devoid of profiling New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that he backs extreme vetting of foreigners visiting the U.S. — as long is it doesn’t target people based on religion or nationality. “We support vetting of individuals. We support very thorough vetting — not of groups of people just because they belong to a group. I think this is a very crucial distinction,” the Democrat mayor said at a press conference addressing the deadly terror attack in the city. “There should be very, very careful vetting of anyone where there is an indication of concern, but not because of their religion or not because of their country of origin,” he said. Mr. de Blasio did not say how authorities should screen visitors for possible ties to radical Islamic terrorism. <Source>

One would assume that common sense and prudence would demand that you look at the source of the threat – has anyone noticed that the terrorists in the world are mostly Muslim with origins in Muslim countries.

Reality …

Has anyone noticed that the violent Antifa movement is more than anti-fascism, but the revolutionary arm of neo-Marxism and communism?

Has anyone noticed that the American educational system has been infiltrated by terrorists (Bill Ayers, Bernadine Dohrn, Angela Davis, and others) and that Marxism and Communism are openly feted while our Constitution and Capitalism is denigrated, disparaged, and denounced?

Bottom line …

The progressive socialist democrats and their RINO (Republican In Name Only) cohorts are a clear and present danger to America. And, let us not forget for one moment that Donald Trump is a RINO and be thankful that his ego is more potent than his ideology.

We are so screwed.

-- steve