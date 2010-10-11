ONE CITIZEN SPEAKING: THANKSGIVING 2017

Take a break from politics …

While it is intuitively obvious that many of us have much to be thankful for: our health, happiness, family, and friends – this should also be a time to consider those that serve, the first responders and those who stand vigilant watch over America’s interests and provide safety and security to Americans everywhere …

GOD BLESS AMERICA ...

AND, GOD BLESS YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, FRIENDS, AND COMMUNITY.

-- steve