ONE CITIZEN SPEAKING: THANKSGIVING 2017

Take a break from politics …

While it is intuitively obvious that many of us have much to be thankful for: our health, happiness, family, and friends – this should also be a time to consider those that serve, the first responders and those who stand vigilant watch over America’s interests and provide safety and security to Americans everywhere …  

 GOD BLESS AMERICA ...

 AND, GOD BLESS YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, FRIENDS, AND COMMUNITY.

-- steve

"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius

 

Comments