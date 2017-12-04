MANAFORT INDICTMENT IS A DISTRACTION

The Democrats are imploring Congress to keep Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller in place as their last hope of remaining out of the spotlight for their own misdeeds in colluding with Russia to transfer one-fifth of America’s uranium production capacity to a Putin ally and to create a false and fictitious Russian narrative to hide the constitutional and criminal misdeeds of the Obama Administration and the Clinton organized crime family.

This is indicative of a potential pattern and practice by the Democrats of subverting the major government agencies including the IRS, the Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of State, and others to advance the self-serving agenda of the progressive socialist Democrats and their cronies.

Let us not forget that the Barrett investigation was impeded and then halted before it could fully investigate and indict the Clintons for tampering with the IRS, the FBI, and the Department of Justice in various and sundry scandals.

A special prosecutor's long-delayed report charges that a cover-up at senior levels of the Clinton administration killed a tax fraud case against ex-cabinet member Henry Cisneros, the Daily News has learned. David Barrett's 11-year, $23 million probe, which will be released tomorrow, states in stinging terms that this Clinton cover-up succeeded. Cisneros was forced to admit in 1999 that he had made secret payments to a mistress before serving as Clinton's secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Barrett investigated tax fraud charges stemming from those under-the-table payments. Then-IRS Commissioner Peggy Richardson, a close friend of Sen. Hillary Clinton (D-N.Y.), was involved in efforts to quash the probe, a source close to the case alleged. But Richardson's role was cut from Barrett's report, which went through 26 drafts, because Democratic law firm Williams & Connolly successfully pressured Barrett to remove a section of the report naming her, a source said. <Source> That launched Barrett on four frustrating years of attempting tax evasion prosecution in the face of Attorney General Janet Reno's obstructions. Permitted by Reno to focus on only one year, the independent counsel could not make the case of extended tax evasion. According to people with access to Barrett's draft, it goes into intense detail about this obstruction and on the unprecedented seizure of the Cisneros tax case by the IRS in Washington. That much in the 400-page report has survived the three senior federal appellate judges with supervising authority over the independent counsel Nevertheless, the question remains what three judges -- David Sentelle (D.C.), Thomas Reavley (Texas) and Peter Fay (Florida) -- blacked out in 120 pages worth of redactions. Even after the report is released, Barrett and his lawyers would face judicial sanctions if they disclosed anything that was redacted. <Source> Before the release of the report, three Democrat U.S. Senators, John Kerry, Dick Durbin and Byron Dorgan, forced the redaction of certain pages by attaching a rider to an unrelated appropriations bill. <Source>

It looks like the Democrats might be tempted to use this “rider trick” to ensure that Mueller stays in place to protect all of the evildoers – most of whom are Obamacons, Clintonistas, and Cronies.

Democrats are doubling down on their push to limit the Trump administration’s ability to unilaterally fire Robert Mueller as the special counsel’s probe heats up. Senators have introduced two bills aimed at blocking Trump or the Justice Department from firing Mueller without cause. <Source>

Bottom line …

Keep your eye on the ball. Manafort is the Democrat distraction and with the media flogging the false narrative and attempting to link Manafort’s actions to Trump, it might succeed. Let us not forget that Manafort hired Podesta’s firm to do some of the dirty work – and they were allowed to register retroactively as a lobbyist for a foreign entity.

Lobbying powerhouse the Podesta Group filed paperwork with the Justice Department today (4/12/2017) acknowledging that its work years ago for a European nonprofit benefited the same Ukrainian political party once advised by Paul Manafort, who later ran Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. The filings, obtained by POLITICO, appear to clean up the firm’s requirement to disclose its role in foreign lobbying that Manafort reportedly orchestrated. <Source>

There is no doubt that if this particular cover-up succeeds, America will be, without a doubt, a lawless place where money can buy justice.

We are so screwed.

-- steve