JUSTICE IS A JOKE IN CALIFORNIA: STEINLE KILLER NOT GUILTY!

Today, the Mexican illegal alien who was responsible for the death of an innocent 33-year-old Kate Steinle who was walking down a San Francisco pier with her father was found NOT GUILTY.

Jose Inez Garcia Zarate’s (then known as Juan Francisco Lopez Sanchez) five deportations and criminal background (He was on probation in Texas at the time of the shooting and had seven felony convictions) meant nothing!

According to the defense, the bastard “found the gun” and it accidentally discharged, with the bullet ricochet hitting and killing Kate Steinle.

ALL MADE POSSIBLE BY THE INSANE VIOLATION OF THE IMMIGRATION LAWS BY SAN FRANCISCO CITY OFFICIALS LIKE

GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE GAVIN NEWSOM.

Jeff Sessions, an Attorney General with no balls ...

"The Department of Justice will continue to ensure that all jurisdictions place the safety and security of their communities above the convenience of criminal aliens," Sessions said in Thursday's statement. "I urge the leaders of the nation's communities to reflect on the outcome of this case and consider carefully the harm they are doing to their citizens by refusing to cooperate with federal law enforcement officers."

Where are the prosecutions of city officials for violating the United States Constitution and current immigration laws?

And while all the so-called progressive socialist militant feminists want to hang Harvey Weinstein by the balls, they said nothing about the tragic and avoidable death of Kate Steinle.

Even worse, Gavin Newsom the douchebag Lieutenant Governor of California since 2011, previously the 42nd Mayor of San Francisco (January 8, 2004 – January 10, 2011), wants to be the Governor of California.

I say send these progressive douchebags a message, do not vote for any Democrat who is unwilling to save the lives of innocent Californians in their quest to pack the House of Representatives with more progressive socialist democrats. Remember, illegal aliens are counted in the census that is the basis for proportional representation in the House of Representatives.

Can you even begin to imagine the renewed pain and suffering of Kate Steinle’s father who held her, crying for help, as she lay mortally wounded in his arms?

