HOME ALARMS: WHAT THEY HOPE YOU DON'T KNOW

I received another mailer offering me a self-installed home alarm system that failed to tell the whole story …

The first thing I noticed that it was named “best in industry for its speed and reliability.” My first questions …

Who pronounced this superlative accolade, are they independent, and what are their testing credentials?

What other units did they test?

Were the results categorized so any tested product could claim that they were a winner in some particular category?

Were the test criteria and protocols tailored to highlight any particular product?

How did they measure reliability and how many samples did they test?

How did they measure speed, and what two points were involved in the test.

The second thing I noticed was that they characterized landlines as being vulnerable and that they used a lightning fast wireless signal to connect your home to emergency services …

Do they really connect your home to emergency services like 911 (fire, police, medical) or do they mean they connect you to their service center (which could be understaffed) whose employees determine your emergency and then contact the local emergency services – a procedure that can add additional minutes when seconds count?

Yes, landlines, if cut, are vulnerable. But what about cellular service that is likely to be severely impacted during a local emergency? What about widely-available area-wide cell-phone jammers that could electronically cut your alarm connection? Like any connection there are tradeoffs. Mostly why professional alarm systems use both wired and cellular connections, using backup batteries to isolate against power loss.

And, then I Googled the alarm name and found …

Remotely Disabling a Wireless Burglar Alarm “Today we’re releasing information on a critical security vulnerability in a wireless home security system from [name redacted]. This system consists of two core components, a keypad and a base station. These may be combined with a wide array of sensors ranging from smoke detectors to magnet switches to motion detectors to create a complete home security system. The system is marketed as a cost-effective and DIY friendly alternative to wired systems that require expensive professional installation and long term monitoring service contracts.” <Source>



The author goes on to describe the vulnerability in detail and the fact that they contacted the company. According to the company, the company acknowledged the vulnerability, claimed it existed in other similar units, the hack was difficult to implement, and that it is unlikely that this information or hack will be used against their systems in the wild.

Which goes to prove, if you have something valuable, someone just may take the time and effort to overcome any defensive system that you may implement.

Bottom line …

Most home alarm systems do not dissuade professional burglars if they know that there is sufficient value within the home. The idea that someone will look at your alarm sign and move-on to your neighbor is not generally accurate unless the thief is an amateur or druggie. Jails are little more than educational institutions for criminals where rule #1 is always: make sure that there is something valuable to steal and you can convert it into cash.

While tripping electronic sensors is fine, only loud, penetrating, and attention-getting alarms are likely to persuade your visitor to leave. But, more importantly, a weapon does the same thing – especially when seconds count.

In general, the amount of time, effort, and money you spend on an alarm system should be measured against the threat you might be facing.

Do you really want to “cheap out?”

The first step in selecting a home alarm system should be to ask your insurance carrier for a list of approved alarms and security suggestions.

Adequate homeowners or renter’s insurance will give you the peace of mind necessary where you are not forced into the dubious proposition of risking your life to protect your “stuff.”

And, if you are really interested in protecting yourself and your family, get a weapon, get some training, and store the weapon in an accessible and protected manner.

-- steve