ERIC HOLDER WANTS THE CORRUPT AMERICA OF BARACK OBAMA

There is little doubt in my mind that Eric Holder is probably guilty of several impeachable offenses, including obstruction of justice, interfering with a presidential election, and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Here is a man who participated in the cover-up of numerous Obama-era scandals for the sole purposes of protecting a sitting president, enhancing his chances of re-election, and protecting the Clinton’s criminal cabal associated with selling access and favors from the Department of State in return for personal gain.

So when Eric Holder denigrates President Trump, let us not forget that Trump did not sell out his country to the Muslim Brotherhood, the Iranians, and weaken our military …

Eric Holder blasts ‘orange man’ Trump: ‘We want the America of Barack Obama’ Former Attorney General Eric Holder says he is glad to be unshackled from his old job because employment with the National Democratic Redistricting Committee lets him lash out at Republicans like “orange man” President Trump. “You don’t do politics when you’re attorney general, but as a private citizen and as a defender of the Obama legacy, I’m free to say what I want and to say it in the way that I’d like to,” Mr. Holder told the website for an “Off Message” podcast titled “Eric Holder Is Tired of Being Polite.” [OCS: Another “Big Lie” from Eric Holder. Everything Holder did apparently was political and mostly at the direction of the “brain trust” at the White House. Ask yourself, why investigations into serious criminal allegations against key Obamacons were never resolved. Apparently, a stalling tactic that pushed the various scandals into the next administration where they were more focused on achieving their agenda rather that redressing the evils of the previous administration.] “I probably would not have [attacked Republicans like] that while I was attorney general,” he continued. “I didn’t have an orange man who I was serving under, but, I mean, I would not have said that about a former president, for instance, while I was attorney general. But now, I’m just a citizen and I’ve got the full range of my voice back.” “The president sets a moral tone, and I think in that regard President Trump has not done the job we expect of our leaders,” Mr. Holder said. “The election of Barack Obama did not magically transform us as a people and eradicate bigotry, eradicate neo-Nazis and white nationalists. They were still there, but they didn’t feel empowered in a way that I think they do now.” [OCS: Moral tone: you mean like pandering to the Islamic communities that tacitly and covertly supported anti-America terrorism and the replacement of the U.S. Constitution with Sharia law? You mean like refusing to prosecute the New Black Panthers voter intimidation which was well-documented on video? You mean like destroying America’s health care system? You mean like giving BILLIONS of dollars to an enemy that shouts “Death to America?” You mean like allowing the development of atomic weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles by a hostile regime? You mean by appointing incompetent individuals to high positions because of their sex and color rather than their ability? And, worst of all, doing nothing to curb the killing of minorities in the inner cities while excoriating the law enforcement that was designed to uphold public safety? Obama had no morals, only political will.] “Is that the president’s fault?” the host replied. “I think partially,” Mr. Holder said. “It’s not totally. I can’t put it all on him, but I think in answer to your earlier question — ‘Is this a different America?’ — I think we’re going to know on the basis of the election we see here in Virginia [on Nov. 7], what happens in the midterms in 2018, and ultimately what happens in 2020.” More at: Eric Holder blasts 'orange man' Trump: 'We want the America of Barack Obama' - Washington Times

Bottom line …

There is little or no doubt in my mind that Eric Holder should have been investigated, prosecuted, impeached, and disbarred for his official activities as the United States Attorney General. And, it is not too late to bring changes if only this attorney general, “Little Jeffie Sessions” had the cojones to take action and act like an American. He may be designated as a conservative, but he is, at heart, a “go along to get along” Senator.

We are so screwed.

-- steve