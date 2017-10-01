DONNA BRAZILE: ANOTHER BOOK BY ANOTHER PROGRESSIVE LIAR

The book is titled “Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House, ” and its author is the corrupt, progressive socialist democrat Donna Brazile, the former DNC Chair that was caught giving Hillary Clinton questions that would be asked in a nationally televised debate.

Starting with the premise that the author is a professional liar when it comes to politics, why should we believe her story?

The part about former President Barack Obama leaving the DNC’s finances in shambles is believable.

The part about the deal that placed the Clinton campaign in charge of the DNC’s operations in return for operational funding is believable.

The part about the collusion between the DNC and the Clinton camp to disadvantage candidate Bernie Sanders is believable.

The part about the incompetence and arrogance of former Debbie Wasserman Schultz is believable.

But why should we believe her about the alleged DNC hack that revealed the emails of the DNC, Hillary Clinton, and Campaign head John Podesta was perpetrated by the Russians and not an inside job?

It appears that the DNC denied the FBI access to forensically examine the compromised computer; preferring instead to use another progressive vendor to perform the analysis and make its conclusions known. Another progressive vendor much like Fusion GPS who may have been instrumental in creating the spurious dossier which purported to link the Trump campaign to the Russians. There have been suggestions, from well-qualified forensic analysts that the Russians were not involved. Julian Assange of WikiLeaks has explicitly said he did not get the information from the Russians, and he should know. And, there is the matter of the dead DNC staffer who died mysteriously with no leads that would suggest he was the victim of a robbery attempt.

Why, you may ask, after all of this time, not one material allegation contained in the dossier can be substantiated.

Why, you may ask, after all of the investigation, that Robert Mueller did not offer any evidence of Trump campaign collusion with the Russians in his indictment of former campaign advisor Paul Manafort?

Why, you may ask, wasn’t Manafort indicted for tax evasion since the prosecutor is alleging money laundering? Why wasn’t the progressive Podesta Group included in the indictment because they, too, failed to register as foreign agents lobbying the government?

But, most of all, why is there no mention of the Pakistani IT professionals who appeared to have free run over computers belonging to the DNC and various important progressives? Why were these Pakistanis promoted and protected by Debbie Wasserman Schultz who went too far as to threaten the Capitol Police over a laptop that she claimed was her property – and then backed away suddenly when the matter became public?

Lies from a liar …

From the Publisher’s webpage … In the fallout of the Russian hacking of the Democratic National Committee–and as chaos threatened to consume the party’s convention–Democrats turned to a familiar figure to right the ship: Donna Brazile. Known to millions from her frequent TV appearances, she was no stranger to high stakes and dirty opponents, and the longtime Democratic strategist had a reputation in Washington as a one-stop shop for fixing sticky problems. What Brazile found at the DNC was unlike anything she had experienced before–and much worse than is commonly known. The party was beset by infighting, scandal, and hubris, while reeling from a brazen and wholly unprecedented attempt by a foreign power to influence the presidential election. Plus, its candidate, Hillary Clinton, faced an opponent who broke every rule in the political playbook.

Packed with never-before-reported revelations about what went down in 2016, Hacks is equal parts campaign thriller, memoir, and roadmap for the future. With Democrats now in the wilderness after this historic defeat, Hacks argues that staying silent about what went wrong helps no one. Only by laying bare the missteps, miscalculations, and crimes of 2016, Brazile contends, will Americans be able to salvage their democracy.

Only by continuing the big lie can Brazile keep the American public from finding out the truth and denying the progressive socialist democrats political power for decades for trying to destroy America from within and to fix an election on behalf of a ruthless, arrogant, corrupt, liar who believed she was owed the Presidency for servicing Bill Clinton all of these years.

Is the title a lie?

A New Report Raises Big Questions About Last Year’s DNC Hack -- Former NSA experts say it wasn’t a hack at all, but a leak—an inside job by someone with access to the DNC’s system.

It is now a year since the Democratic National Committee’s mail system was compromised—a year since events in the spring and early summer of 2016 were identified as remote hacks and, in short order, attributed to Russians acting in behalf of Donald Trump. A great edifice has been erected during this time. President Trump, members of his family, and numerous people around him stand accused of various corruptions and extensive collusion with Russians. Half a dozen simultaneous investigations proceed into these matters. Last week news broke that Special Counsel Robert Mueller had convened a grand jury, which issued its first subpoenas on August 3. Allegations of treason are common; prominent political figures and many media cultivate a case for impeachment.

There was no hack of the Democratic National Committee’s system on July 5 last year—not by the Russians, not by anyone else. Hard science now demonstrates it was a leak—a download executed locally with a memory key or a similarly portable data-storage device. In short, it was an inside job by someone with access to the DNC’s system. This casts serious doubt on the initial “hack,” as alleged, that led to the very consequential publication of a large store of documents on WikiLeaks last summer.

Forensic investigations of documents made public two weeks prior to the July 5 leak by the person or entity known as Guccifer 2.0 show that they were fraudulent: Before Guccifer posted them they were adulterated by cutting and pasting them into a blank template that had Russian as its default language. Guccifer took responsibility on June 15 for an intrusion the DNC reported on June 14 and professed to be a WikiLeaks source—claims essential to the official narrative implicating Russia in what was soon cast as an extensive hacking operation. To put the point simply, forensic science now devastates this narrative

Read more about these findings here.

Bottom line …

It is not likely that you will learn anything new about the snakes in the snake pit. And, this book may be part of a public relations campaign to absolve Donna Brazile of complicity with a more massive Clinton scandal which is growing ever more substantial like a volcano ready to erupt. Or perhaps to continue the history-making cover-up of a party and its personnel who tried to hijack the presidency to continue their destruction of America from within.

If there is a conspiracy to subvert our 2018 presidential election beyond the ordinary foreign disinformation efforts to make Americans distrust the process, it appears that it was perpetrated by the progressive socialist democrats

We are so screwed.

-- steve