COMING IN FEBRUARY, 2018: MARK LEVIN -- FOX NEWS' ANTIDOTE TO BLOND?

There is constitutional conservative Mark Levin’s near-daily syndicated three-hour radio show; his 200, about-an-hour, web broadcasts on CRTV (Conservative Review TV), and now an upcoming one-hour Fox show on cable.

Considering that the message is about the same conservative principles, the contents of his numerous books, and his rather non-contentious interviews with like-minded guests, will this be as hard-hitting as the over-hyped, under-delivered CRTV Phil Robertson show which appears to be Duck Commander vignettes with Robertson extolling the bible while demonstrating how to pluck a duck, make rice, and whip-up some pralines.

While I have watched every episode of Levin’s CRTV venture, it is rarely compelling enough to make me turn to watch the screen clips or “read-along” text boxes, leaving the program to play in the background.

From Mark’s website …

On Tuesday’s Mark Levin show, Life, Liberty, and Levin has a February 2018 start date on the Fox News channel hosted by Mark Levin. The hour-long program will feature in-depth and long-form interviews and powerful debate style with consequential guests covering history, philosophy, and economics. <Source: November 21, 2017 | MARK-CM>

The program, Life, Liberty and Levin slotted as a weekend primetime program that will air Sunday nights at 10 p.m. Fox, of course, is hoping to turn Levin’s millions of dedicated fans into Fox audience demographics – skewing older than the prime demographic if his radio fans are any indication of his future audience.

Ho-hum, that sounds like a more disciplined version of Levin’s CRTV offering from his existing CRTV studio. Levin has stated that these will be one-on-one interviews with "consequential people." And, my personal plus is that I can TiVo the episode, unlike the CRTV shows which can be downloaded via a number of platforms with the exception of TiVo.

Bottom line …

Look for Levin to modulate his monotone with yelling. Could this be an audition for a prime-time gig during the week? Perhaps he is Fox News’ antidote to blonde?

-- steve