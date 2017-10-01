CLIMATE CHANGE: THE UN BURIES THE TRUTH ... THE PARIS ACCORDS, IF IMPLEMENTS, WILL NOT DO ANYTHING!

My favorite sign as a warning to those who are betting their reputation, employment, and careers on global warming … [Notice it does not say “fried,” it says “fired” – pretty much covering the rationale in continuing this global hoax.]
To break the monotony of the mainstream media’s drumbeat of anti-Trump rhetoric, let us turn toward other nonsense – I mean non-science …
Let us start off by saying that the Paris Climate Agreement is not really an enforceable agreement, but as aspirational wish list compiled by politicians who want to implement their no-growth or reverse-growth agendas based on their Malthusian viewpoint that population growth is likely to exceed the natural resources needed to sustain such growth and still provide for succeeding generations. It is a socialist/communist philosophy that sees an enlightened cadre of leaders dictating to the rather unexceptional population units for their own good. Former NASA researcher, Dr. James Hansen, widely regarded as the alarmist-in-chief of the global warming movement, has declared the Paris Climate Agreement to be a fraud as there is no action, just promises.
The goal of the Paris Agreement on climate change, as agreed at the Conference of the Parties in 2015, is to keep global temperature rise this century to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. It also calls for efforts to limit the temperature increase even further to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
The UN Environment Emissions Gap Report 2017 presents an assessment of current national mitigation efforts and the ambitions countries have presented in their Nationally Determined Contributions, which form the foundation of the Paris Agreement.
The report has been prepared by an international team of leading scientists, assessing all available information. The governments of countries mentioned specifically in the report have been invited to comment on the specific assessment findings; independent experts have also been invited to review the different chapters. <Source>
Perhaps a look at page XVIII of The Emissions Gap Report 2016 – Executive summary would be instructive …
The alarming number and intensity of extreme weather events in 2017, such as hurricanes, droughts and floods, adds to the urgency of early action. These events underline the importance of the Paris Agreement, which seeks to limit warming to “well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels”. The particular class of models referred to in this Emissions Gap Report looks at meeting the Paris Agreement goals at the lowest possible costs, and therefore results do not change even when the risks of climate change become more apparent.
Implications for the carbon budget:
If the current NDCs [Nationally Determined Contributions] are fully implemented, the carbon budget for limiting global warming to below 2°C with higher than 66 percent probability will be about 80 percent depleted by 2030. Given currently available carbon budget estimates, the available global carbon budget for 1.5°C with at least 50 percent probability will already be well depleted by 2030.’
Implications for temperature levels in 2100:
Full implementation of the unconditional NDCs and comparable action afterwards is consistent with a temperature increase of about 3.2°C by 2100 relative to pre-industrial levels. Full implementation of the conditional NDCs would lower the
But the real tragedy is that we cannot trust much of the data upon which the climate model’s and their predictions are based …
I will not bore you with the details, but if you are interested in how our data is being manipulated, you may wish to read more on your own.
The Unadjusted is ‘as received’ data from agencies/centers from around the world that collect the respective Station data.
For the United States there are six collection centers known as NOAA’s the Regional Climate Centers. Supposedly the Unadjusted data are ‘as measured’ values, but the NOAA-NCEI advises on its GHNC web page “…it is entirely possible that the source of these data (generally National Meteorological Services) may have made adjustments to these data prior to their inclusion within the GHCNM.” NOAA-NCEI then makes its own adjustments, primarily a lowering of the temperature values of land stations in the earlier part of the temperature record.
The Adjusted data are used to determine global temperature trends, the results of which are the basis of the claim that global temperature is rising at a significant and concerning rate, the cause of which is primarily attributed to human activities.
Numerous scientists, engineers, and others have challenged this, asserting that NOAA-NCEI’s adjustments cause a temperature increase that is artificial.
But this “adjustment” issue aside, there is at least three more fundamental issues with the GHNC database. They may be found by inspection of the GHNC Unadjusted average-temperature database.
Bottom line …
How many research reports do we need to read to find that the Earth appears much less sensitive to carbon dioxide increases than those doubled and tripled numbers used by the climate models? How many predictions need to be falsified before we understand that these people are charlatans using cherry-picked data and time-frames that will provide them with some semblance of the credibility that they don’t deserve. The climate is constantly changing, and it appears that our Planet is governed by a number of ill-understood and interlocking feedback mechanisms. The key to reading most of these prognostications is to remember that correlation is not always causation.
We are so screwed by our cadre of socialist/communist self-serving and corrupt politicians. The idea that we need to reduce our standard of living to meet pre-industrial conditions is ludicrous.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius