CLIMATE CHANGE: THE UN BURIES THE TRUTH ... THE PARIS ACCORDS, IF IMPLEMENTS, WILL NOT DO ANYTHING!

My favorite sign as a warning to those who are betting their reputation, employment, and careers on global warming … [Notice it does not say “fried,” it says “fired” – pretty much covering the rationale in continuing this global hoax.]

To break the monotony of the mainstream media’s drumbeat of anti-Trump rhetoric, let us turn toward other nonsense – I mean non-science …

Let us start off by saying that the Paris Climate Agreement is not really an enforceable agreement, but as aspirational wish list compiled by politicians who want to implement their no-growth or reverse-growth agendas based on their Malthusian viewpoint that population growth is likely to exceed the natural resources needed to sustain such growth and still provide for succeeding generations. It is a socialist/communist philosophy that sees an enlightened cadre of leaders dictating to the rather unexceptional population units for their own good. Former NASA researcher, Dr. James Hansen, widely regarded as the alarmist-in-chief of the global warming movement, has declared the Paris Climate Agreement to be a fraud as there is no action, just promises.



The goal of the Paris Agreement on climate change, as agreed at the Conference of the Parties in 2015, is to keep global temperature rise this century to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. It also calls for efforts to limit the temperature increase even further to 1.5 degrees Celsius. The UN Environment Emissions Gap Report 2017 presents an assessment of current national mitigation efforts and the ambitions countries have presented in their Nationally Determined Contributions, which form the foundation of the Paris Agreement. The report has been prepared by an international team of leading scientists, assessing all available information. The governments of countries mentioned specifically in the report have been invited to comment on the specific assessment findings; independent experts have also been invited to review the different chapters. <Source> [OCS: As we have seen in the past, UN subcommittees do not assess “all available information” as their framework limits such considerations and deliberations to the man-made (anthropogenic) component of global warming (climate change) to the near exclusion of considering “natural” causes such as the Sun’s energy output in all spectral bands, Cosmic Ray production, the Earth’s position relative to the Sun, the Earth’s rotational and precessional dynamics, the Earth’s vulcanology and plate tectonics, the deep ocean currents, and the most potent greenhouse gas of all – water vapor. It should be noted that these committees are political bodies designed to produce and justify public policies, they are not scientific bodies engaging in their own verifiable research. And, as we have seen in the past, people with contrary opinions are rarely invited to present a countervailing opinion or have their research included in official publications.]

Perhaps a look at page XVIII of The Emissions Gap Report 2016 – Executive summary would be instructive …

The alarming number and intensity of extreme weather events in 2017, such as hurricanes, droughts and floods, adds to the urgency of early action. These events underline the importance of the Paris Agreement, which seeks to limit warming to “well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels”. The particular class of models referred to in this Emissions Gap Report looks at meeting the Paris Agreement goals at the lowest possible costs, and therefore results do not change even when the risks of climate change become more apparent. [OCS: There they go again, conflating and confusing extreme weather events (which are not all that extreme when one considers the political corruption that allows greater population density with relaxed building codes in areas of known climatological danger) with global climate change. “Extreme weather does not prove the existence of global warming, but climate change is likely to exaggerate it—by messing with ocean currents, providing extra heat to forming tornadoes, bolstering heat waves, lengthening droughts and causing more precipitation and flooding.” <Source> And as we all know, the apocryphal King Canute was unable to stop the ocean tides any more than man can alter the deep ocean currents or even affect the temperature of the deep ocean waters. The Earth has never seen any indication of “runaway” global warming as is predicted by the various climate models which have been tweaked to correlate with historical data (itself being highly subjective and manipulated) and cannot with any degree of reliability reflect current historical weather trends. The models are often incomplete, using dodgy assumptions, and relying on highly “homogenized” data – and still produce specious results. In the final analysis, it is the story of the dire implications of global warming that the politicians hope will scare the population into ceding more money and political power to the corrupt political charlatans who are compromising freedom and liberty to implement their political agenda of world domination under the socialist/communist paradigm.] Implications for the carbon budget: If the current NDCs [Nationally Determined Contributions] are fully implemented, the carbon budget for limiting global warming to below 2°C with higher than 66 percent probability will be about 80 percent depleted by 2030. Given currently available carbon budget estimates, the available global carbon budget for 1.5°C with at least 50 percent probability will already be well depleted by 2030.’ [OCS: If you consider the probabilities, they are far from a sure thing and more like a coin-toss.] Implications for temperature levels in 2100: Full implementation of the unconditional NDCs and comparable action afterwards is consistent with a temperature increase of about 3.2°C by 2100 relative to pre-industrial levels. Full implementation of the conditional NDCs would lower the

projection by about 0.2°C. [OCS: GAME OVER – It appears that even if everything went as planned with the pre-programmed people (unlikely), we are looking at a dangerous temperature increase – and the poohbahs now admit that the full implementation of the National Determined Contributions] would only have an effect of about 0.2°C. This is not acceptable under any conditions, especially the loss of freedom and the plundering of the world economies to return us to “their goal” of existing at a pre-industrial standard of living.]

But the real tragedy is that we cannot trust much of the data upon which the climate model’s and their predictions are based …

I will not bore you with the details, but if you are interested in how our data is being manipulated, you may wish to read more on your own.

The Unadjusted is ‘as received’ data from agencies/centers from around the world that collect the respective Station data. For the United States there are six collection centers known as NOAA’s the Regional Climate Centers. Supposedly the Unadjusted data are ‘as measured’ values, but the NOAA-NCEI advises on its GHNC web page “…it is entirely possible that the source of these data (generally National Meteorological Services) may have made adjustments to these data prior to their inclusion within the GHCNM.” NOAA-NCEI then makes its own adjustments, primarily a lowering of the temperature values of land stations in the earlier part of the temperature record. The Adjusted data are used to determine global temperature trends, the results of which are the basis of the claim that global temperature is rising at a significant and concerning rate, the cause of which is primarily attributed to human activities. Numerous scientists, engineers, and others have challenged this, asserting that NOAA-NCEI’s adjustments cause a temperature increase that is artificial. But this “adjustment” issue aside, there is at least three more fundamental issues with the GHNC database. They may be found by inspection of the GHNC Unadjusted average-temperature database.

Read more here: Source

Bottom line …

How many research reports do we need to read to find that the Earth appears much less sensitive to carbon dioxide increases than those doubled and tripled numbers used by the climate models? How many predictions need to be falsified before we understand that these people are charlatans using cherry-picked data and time-frames that will provide them with some semblance of the credibility that they don’t deserve. The climate is constantly changing, and it appears that our Planet is governed by a number of ill-understood and interlocking feedback mechanisms. The key to reading most of these prognostications is to remember that correlation is not always causation.

We are so screwed by our cadre of socialist/communist self-serving and corrupt politicians. The idea that we need to reduce our standard of living to meet pre-industrial conditions is ludicrous.

