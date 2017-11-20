CALIFORNIA SECESSION: GIVE UP SAN FRANCISCO AND THE BAY AREA

More and more I hear the liberals, the progressive socialist democrats, proclaim they need more political power over the population and more control over the finances to implement their Utopia. A place without want – and apparently one that embraces the Marxist-communist philosophy: from each according to his ability, to each according to his needs. Which sounds great coming from the elite multi-millionaires in positions of power and with enough wealth to immunize themselves against the consequences of their actions. Where multi-millionaires like former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senators Diane Feinstein tell others how to live their lives while living in a friction-free bubble where the only real enemy is aging.

Look around at California’s aging and crumbling infrastructure. It appears that the money necessary to repair, replace, or build-out the necessities are being co-opted into programs that encourage welfare recipients from everywhere to travel to California for their “hand up.” Where many public works projects are simply over-budget, over-time (and may we add: over, over, and over again) union make-work projects. Forget the damn sound walls and concentrate on repairing our freeways – arteries of commerce that keep California golden. Clean up the power grid. Replace the old crumbling water pipes. Re-build LAX to world-class standards. Build new dams and reservoirs to eliminate nature’s deluge and drought patterns. De-unionize government and prioritize public safety over the whack-a-doodle public art projects.

The guiding lights that govern California seem to believe that the state is best served by importing, in unlimited numbers, illiteracy, poverty, disease, and crime – with no demands for assimilation or even allegiance to their new country. Most want to simply recreate their lives in crapistan here in a more benevolent environment. These “undocumented” illegal aliens do not want to change the language, dress, food, customs, or beliefs. And, certainly, they see no need to obey our laws. Actually, in many cases, undocumented is a misnomer as an increasing number of illegals just overstay their visas – they are appropriately documented, have broken the law, and yet the government is loath to identify them or remove them from the country. Don’t produce more disadvantaged Democrats, produce more productive Californians – more creators than consumers.

So, considering the apparent trend – where the enlightened elites scream about the damage caused by global warming but see nothing wrong with building a billion dollar project 500 feet from a fault line because legally the fault is inactive because the fault has not broken for the last 11,000 years (a blink of an eye in geologic time). The same elites that will demand that the government increase taxes to bail out the developer or property owner after a catastrophe. We can see the results will not be good. The 1994 record-setting Northridge Earthquake that cost between $20-50 BILLION was located on a previously unknown fault. And, has anyone noticed that one of Southern California’s primary water sources lies across the land where the 3rd most powerful quake in the nation occurred?

So I propose we conduct a political experiment; turn the San Francisco and surrounding Silicon Valley into their own pseudo-state. Letting those who are boasting that their gross domestic product is larger than a small country assume the financial responsibility for their own mini-state. An experiment in progressivism that we can call Dumbfuckistan.

We are so screwed.

-- steve