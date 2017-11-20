A BETTER IDEA: RENAME THE NAACP TO THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION FOR THE ADVANCEMENT OF THE COMMUNIST PARTY

It appears that Alice Huffman, the president of the California NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) wants to declare the Star-Spangled Banner as being racist because “It's racist. It doesn't represent our community.” Which is a true statement if her organization is comprised, not of Americans, but of racist-Americans who are attempting to divide America by race, class, and gender for the purposes of fomenting revolution and gaining political power. Perhaps, should truth-in-advertising prevail, why shouldn’t the NAACP be renamed as the National Association for the Advancement of the Communist Party where all of its basic theology and ideas of political power were developed?
California NAACP seeks to abolish ‘Star-Spangled Banner,’ calling it ‘racist’ -- Group approves resolutions to rescind national anthem"This song is wrong." Alice Huffman told CVS station KOVR-TV Huffman serves as the president of the NAACP's California chapter and wants to do away with the national anthem before sports games. She pointed out the lyrics that Americans often ignore: "no refuge could save the hireling and slave from the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave." It's racist. It doesn't represent our community. It's anti-black people." Huffman The chapter is currently seeking legislative sponsors to find a replacement song.
The organization is urging Congress to jettison the national anthem after passing a resolution at its Oct. 26-29 state conference describing the tune as “one of the most racist, pro-slavery, anti-black songs in the American lexicon.”
“It’s racist. It doesn’t represent our community. It’s anti-black people,” Ms. Huffman told CBS13 Sacramento. <Source: California NAACP seeks to abolish 'Star-Spangled Banner,' calling it 'racist' - Washington Times>
There is little or no doubt in my mind that the NAACP was built on the ideology of Communism/Socialism …
How 'Communism' Brought Racial Equality To The South
Tell Me More continues its Black History Month series of conversations with a discussion about the role of the Communist Party. It was prominent in the fight for racial equality in the south, specifically Alabama, where segregation was most oppressive. Many courageous activists were communists. Host Michel Martin speaks with historian Robin Kelley about his book "Hammer and Hoe: Alabama Communists During the Great Depression" about how the communist party tried to secure racial, economic, and political reforms.
MARTIN: How did the Communist Party gets started in Alabama?
Prof. KELLEY: In 1928, the communist position internationally was that African-Americans in the South have the right to self-determination. Meaning: they have the right to create their own nation in the South. In this position that came out of Moscow, it came from other black communists around the globe.
And with that idea in mind, they sent two organizers to Alabama and they went to Birmingham. And they chose Birmingham because it was probably the most industrialized city in the South. And they went there thinking they would organize white workers. And from white workers, black workers would follow. But no white workers had come forward.
And so, the first two organizers was a guy named James Julio(ph), who was a Sicilian worker who had migrated to Alabama, and another guy named Tom Johnson(ph), and together they went out looking for white workers and black workers came.
And black workers came in fairly large numbers right away because to them, they had a memory of reconstruction, the memory of the Civil War. And in that kind of collective memory, they were told that one day the Yankees will come back and finish the fight. Well, when they saw these white communists, they said, oh, good, the Yankees are here. We cant wait to join.
MARTIN: What was the Communist Party’s message at that time and why were these black folks so attracted to it?
Prof. KELLEY: Well, there were three things they focused on. One, because it was during the Great Depression, their primary focus was the unemployed. And so their demands were, we want either work or some kind of support from the government. The second thing was, in 1931, we had the famous Scottsboro case, where nine young black men were arrested falsely for raping two white women and they end up going to jail.
Well, these cases happen all the time where black men are falsely accused. The difference was that the Communist Party made the Scottsboro issue an international issue. They put it in the newspapers. They spread the word all over the globe in different languages. And these unknown figures, some of them became a kind of (unintelligible).
And finally, the third thing was basic civil rights: the right to vote, the right to sit on juries, you know, the right to not be Jim Crowed or segregated. These things certainly drew out black working people.
<Source: NPR>
Bottom line …
Unless you are the Communist Party, the Taliban, ISIS, or the NAACP, you don’t erase history, you learn from it. You don’t divide the nation and set the factions against each other for the purposes of gaining political power. You do not define equality as equality of outcomes and demand that producers work as slaves for consumers as per the party theme, “from each according to his ability, to each according to his needs.” The underpinning of our entire welfare and wealth redistribution system.
From the very beginning of communist infiltration, the communists have sought to take over our infrastructure (government, schools, industry), to reduce our standard of living to erase the stark differences between capitalism and socialism, to weaken our military, to disarm our population, to destroy our Constitution, and to make Americans distrust their fellow citizens. All to the benefit of international socialism.
We are so screwed. Especially when we do not realize that most members of the Congressional Black Caucus support socialist Black Liberation Theology and are promoting the cause of communism over Americanism. Perhaps why President Donald Trump scares the progressive socialist democrats – because he is likely to say whatever comes to his mind, exactly what the common man might be thinking.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius