2017 CLIMATE ASSESSMENT: DE-GROWTH AND THE DESTRUCTION OF AMERICA

There are those who walk among us, a fifth column, who are dedicated to the destruction of the United States from within. They will attempt to use our Constitution against us – to remove our unalienable rights in favor of rights doled out by the government in return for political power. They want to control our individual freedoms by using health care as a reason to regulate individual behavior. They want to control our economy by using global warming to control our energy use. And, they want to weaken America by rolling back our standard of living and placing constraints on our military. Not to mention using wealth redistribution to fund our enemies. All in the name of global socialism/communism.
Once again, our government produces a report for policymakers which suggests that science demands more government, less individual freedom, and more taxes …
Falsus in uno, falsus in omnibus ("false in one thing, false in everything") …
The majority of climate impacts science behind this report were produced by climate models that are based on incomplete science, misleading assumption, programming errors, and highly-suspect “homogenized” data. So it stands to reason that we should consider the divergence between the output of these so-called climate models and historical observations.
There is enough demonstrable error in the models to suggest that all of the climate impacts are speculative and are conditioned by a political agenda rather than the twisted science that is produced by corrupt politicians and scientists. One might think that people would realize that the billions of dollars doled out to institutions, scientists, and projects designed to attract funding are all pointing in the same direction ---> toward the findings that support the political agenda that produces and controls the funding. All aided and abetted by a corrupt mainstream media driven by corporate interests rather than journalism.
Can you believe this?
This assessment concludes, based on extensive evidence, that it is extremely likely that human activities, especially emissions of greenhouse gases, are the dominant cause of the observed warming since the mid-20th century.
For the warming over the last century, there is no convincing alternative explanation supported by the extent of the observational evidence.
In addition to warming, many other aspects of global climate are changing, primarily in response to human activities. Thousands of studies conducted by researchers around the world have documented changes in surface, atmospheric, and oceanic temperatures; melting glaciers; diminishing snow cover; shrinking sea ice; rising sea levels; ocean acidification; and increasing atmospheric water vapor.
For those wishing to read the full report, it can be found here.
Bottom line …
I will start to believe the science when scientists can demonstrate that man’s input puny signal can be detected and measured against the natural variability of climate. I will start to believe the politicians and the mainstream media when they identify and remove most of the self-serving corruption that presently exists.
We are so screwed.
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius