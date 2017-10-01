WHY YOU SHOULD NOT VOTE FOR A DEMOCRAT -- GAS TAXES AND REDUCED MOBILITY

No matter what a progressive socialist democrat may say, it is in their best interests to make the American public pay as much as possible for fossil fuels and the “luxury” of mobility …

The State of California is the progressive’s social laboratory. The entire state infrastructure is controlled by progressive socialist democrats and the RINOs (Republicans In Name Only) who go along to get along.

This results in law enforcement that favors illegal aliens whose allegiance is to a Marxist foreign sovereign power. This results in elected representatives racing to provide entitlements to those who are most likely to vote Democrat – California now has the highest taxes, the highest poverty rate, and one-third of all welfare cases in the entire United States. All made possible by overly generous social programs that encourage voters to vote progressive. It is amazing to see “the poor” in California, without jobs, but with a large-screen television, cable television, and a late-model vehicle.

This results in deliberately making mobility difficult by attempting to force people into mass transit solutions that are unworkable and inefficient. Such efforts have failed to build freeway capacity, transfer dedicated road repair funds to social programs, concentrate money on politically-beneficial sound walls rather than reinforcing roadway infrastructure such as guard rails.

If oil prices are low and diesel, gasoline, and heating oil are cheaper, the progressives will invent additional air quality restrictions like those found in California. Or massively raise fuel taxes, again as demonstrated by the massive increase in fuel taxes in California. If electric vehicles are cutting emissions and reducing the amount of fuel revenues that pour into the treasury, the elected politicians will ignore the will of the people as they continue to impose additional fees and taxes on electric vehicles.

And, this has resulted in the rise of teacher’s unions that wield significant political power and can hold our children hostage to a failing ideology; functional illiteracy on a mass scale and little or no knowledge of the history that openly refutes the progressive doctrine. It is hard to imagine anyone openly celebrating a murderous Marxist thug like Che Guevara. It is hard to believe that so-called enlightened individuals would fete a system that led to the destruction of Venezuela with its massive oil reserves. Or Cuba with its summary executions and a gulag of jailed and tortured dissidents. Yes, real torture – not enhanced interrogation techniques.

WHY?

The goal of the progressives is to create large, easy-to-manage, communal/cooperative population centers in urban areas. With the progressives, it is an issue of control, costs, and concentrated political power. The theory is that it conserves natural resources by reducing mobility and maximizes the delivery of government goods and services. It also optimizes the distribution of propaganda, encourages “cooperative” surveillance, and produces a form of peer-pressure group-think.

The last thing the progressives want is cheap energy as it increases mobility, discretionary income, and reduces reliance on government resources to sustain a middle-class (class is a concept taken from the Marxist playbook and is used here to illustrate a point) lifestyle.

Bottom line …

In spite of the billions of dollars allocated for inner city developments governed for decades by the progressives, the inner cities are cesspools of illiteracy, poverty, crime, disease, and un-American activity. These are the people who speak openly of revolution – creating a new system, not revolting over elected officials who are selling out their birthright, citizenship, and standard of living.

Political corruption is so prevalent as to be almost invisible – no significant investigations or prosecutions unless the progressives need to create a sacrificial lamb or political scapegoat.

Think about 2018 and what our progressive politicians, here in California and in the federal government, have done to disadvantage “We the People.”A vote for a liberal is not only regressive, but un-American.

We are so screwed.

-- steve