TRUMP TALKS BIG BUT APPEARS TO DISPLAY COWARDICE WHEN FACING REAL ISSUES ...

It’s a simple question. Why does President Trump and his Attorney General not demand the recusal, investigation, and prosecution of those complicit in real Russian interference with the government?

There appears to be sufficient probable cause to hold former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Bill Clinton, former FBI Director and now Special Counsel Robert Mueller, former Attorney General Eric Holder, former FBI Director James Comey, and Deputy Attorney General, and the man that appointed Robert Mueller as Special Counsel, Rod Rosenstein, to account for their participation in the Uranium One scandal that saw 20% of America’s uranium production placed under the control of the Russians and the various cover-ups for the benefit of President Obama and the Clintons.

Another Obama Administration scandal and real collusion between elected and appointed officials of the government and Russian-controlled entities with connections to Vladimir Putin.

No bogus dossier containing unverifiable hearsay, but actual documents that provide probable cause for removing Mueller and Rosenstein, and all of Muller's progressive prosecutors from their present positions. And, since the Department of Justice and FBI were complicit in the cover-up to immediately impanel a grand jury to investigate the matter.

Bottom line …

Trump talks tough to the North Korean dictator. Trump speaks out of both sides of his mouth to the mainstream media when it suits his purpose. But will Trump have the guts to go after influential, politically-connected progressives who have materially weakened American national security and were apparently guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors while in office?

I think not – but then there is always hope.

We are so screwed.

-- steve