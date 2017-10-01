THE STEEL DOSSIER: THE CHICKENS ARE COMING HOME TO ROOST AND CRAPPING OVER EVERYTHING

A domestic coup attempt?
It appears that Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton, Clinton Campaign Manager John Podesta, DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Glenn Simpson of Fusion GPS, and former British Spy Christopher Steele may have had their hand in attempting the subversion of the 2018 Presidential Election, and even worse, trying to disparage and destroy a sitting United States President. The vehicle appears to be the allegations of President Trump or Trump’s campaign team to have conspired with the Russians to allow candidate Donald Trump to win the Presidency over candidate Hillary Clinton.
There comes a point where even a complicit mainstream media has to follow the unbroken tick-tock of events to the inescapable conclusion that any collusion that existed in the campaign was the product of Hillary Clinton, John Podesta, and Debbie Wasserman Schultz trying to destroy the populism of candidate Bernie Sanders. And, events are leading to the conclusion that the Department of Justice and the FBI had been hyper-politicized to protect Hillary Clinton from charges of criminal wrongdoing during her service as Secretary of State and charges that she not only violated the Espionage Act, but was allegedly guilty of selling her office for personal profit – and in the process colluding with Russia to acquire control over one-fifth of America’s Uranium production.
Potential allegations which can be laid at the feet of these individuals include: perjury, abuse of authority, bribery, intimidation, misuse of assets, failure to supervise, dereliction of duty, unbecoming conduct, obstruction of justice, the willful destruction of government documents and property, and refusal to obey a lawful order. Some allegations rising to serious criminal charges.
The attorney who apparently served as the safety cut-out for the Clintons and the RNC …
America needs to understand the cover-up which includes to confusion and conflation of a conservative media source and the so-called Steele dossier.
A few points about that infamous dossier …
- The so-called Steel Dossier was created by Hillary Clinton and supporters using Fusion GPS and a safety cut-out (Attorney Marc E. Elias of Perkins Coie) to hide the true source of funding and the nature of the operation – an old Hillary Clinton trick of hiding behind attorney-client privilege when investigators come calling.
- It was compiled with input from Russian sources – including those with ties to official Kremlin operations and every motive to conduct a disinformation and disruption campaign against America, and not against a single candidate.
- There does not appear to be any substantive or significant truth behind any of the statements other than possibly the prima facie truthfulness of statements suggesting that people in Trump’s orbit did business or attempted to do business with various Russian entities.
- If this dossier was used by the FBI to surveil American citizens, the declaration of probable cause to the court may give rise to perjury and other criminal actions against members of the FBI or any other federal agency that was involved in illegal surveillance – and the unmasking of American individuals by those without explicit authority or need-to-know. The idea that the FBI attempted to pay for the dossier or Steel’s expenses in connection with the verification of the discredited dossier should give rise to criminal charges against the leadership of the Department of Justice and the FBI.
- Fusion GPS had known connections with the Russians and other bad state actors – and may have been complicit in attempting to trap Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump, Jr. into a compromising meeting at Trump Tower. The exact nature of the people involved in that meeting are unknown, but the principal meeting attendant appears to have connections with both Fusion GPS and the Russian government.
- This all happened on Barack Obama’s watch and under the supervision of his nominated agency heads. Obama’s claims of openness, transparency, and ethics are about as valid as his Nobel Peace Prize which he received for zero accomplishments in one of the world’s most magnificent participation trophies.
Bottom line …
This matter, unless investigated thoroughly and the perpetrators punished, is a constitutional crisis and represents a clear and present danger to our republic – both from hostile foreign sovereign entities and those seeking to destroy America from within with their progressive socialist Democrat agenda.
We are so screwed.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius