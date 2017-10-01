THE STEEL DOSSIER: THE CHICKENS ARE COMING HOME TO ROOST AND CRAPPING OVER EVERYTHING

A domestic coup attempt?

It appears that Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton, Clinton Campaign Manager John Podesta, DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Glenn Simpson of Fusion GPS, and former British Spy Christopher Steele may have had their hand in attempting the subversion of the 2018 Presidential Election, and even worse, trying to disparage and destroy a sitting United States President. The vehicle appears to be the allegations of President Trump or Trump’s campaign team to have conspired with the Russians to allow candidate Donald Trump to win the Presidency over candidate Hillary Clinton.

There comes a point where even a complicit mainstream media has to follow the unbroken tick-tock of events to the inescapable conclusion that any collusion that existed in the campaign was the product of Hillary Clinton, John Podesta, and Debbie Wasserman Schultz trying to destroy the populism of candidate Bernie Sanders. And, events are leading to the conclusion that the Department of Justice and the FBI had been hyper-politicized to protect Hillary Clinton from charges of criminal wrongdoing during her service as Secretary of State and charges that she not only violated the Espionage Act, but was allegedly guilty of selling her office for personal profit – and in the process colluding with Russia to acquire control over one-fifth of America’s Uranium production.

Potential allegations which can be laid at the feet of these individuals include: perjury, abuse of authority, bribery, intimidation, misuse of assets, failure to supervise, dereliction of duty, unbecoming conduct, obstruction of justice, the willful destruction of government documents and property, and refusal to obey a lawful order. Some allegations rising to serious criminal charges.

The attorney who apparently served as the safety cut-out for the Clintons and the RNC …

America needs to understand the cover-up which includes to confusion and conflation of a conservative media source and the so-called Steele dossier.

Fusion GPS and the Washington Free Beacon A note to our readers Since its launch in February of 2012, the Washington Free Beacon has retained third party firms to conduct research on many individuals and institutions of interest to us and our readers. In that capacity, during the 2016 election cycle we retained Fusion GPS to provide research on multiple candidates in the Republican presidential primary, just as we retained other firms to assist in our research into Hillary Clinton. All of the work that Fusion GPS provided to the Free Beacon was based on public sources, and none of the work product that the Free Beacon received appears in the Steele dossier. [OCS: Business as usual for any firm dealing with the production of opposition research. However, there is a great difference between the collection of raw data and the development of a narrative around the creation of knowingly false data.] The Free Beacon had no knowledge of or connection to the Steele dossier, did not pay for the dossier, and never had contact with, knowledge of, or provided payment for any work performed by Christopher Steele. Nor did we have any knowledge of the relationship between Fusion GPS and the Democratic National Committee, Perkins Coie, and the Clinton campaign. [OCS: It is disingenuous and intellectually dishonest for progressives and their media cohorts to continue confusing and conflating two separate clients of Fusion GPS because they were engage in similar pursuits. Not only is it a matter of timing, but of journalistic ethics, to lead the American public to believe that the so-called Steele Dossier was an outgrowth or continuation of the Free Beacon’s project.] Representatives of the Free Beacon approached the House Intelligence Committee today and offered to answer what questions we can in their ongoing probe of Fusion GPS and the Steele dossier. But to be clear: We stand by our reporting, and we do not apologize for our methods. We consider it our duty to report verifiable information, not falsehoods or slander, and we believe that commitment has been well demonstrated by the quality of the journalism that we produce. [OCS: It is actually a brilliant move for a conservative newspaper to hire a firm whose reputation as a “smear for hire hit squad” to ferret out the very worst opposition research in political candidates.] The First Amendment guarantees our right to engage in news-gathering as we see fit, and we intend to continue doing just that as we have since the day we launched this project. Matthew Continetti

A few points about that infamous dossier …

The so-called Steel Dossier was created by Hillary Clinton and supporters using Fusion GPS and a safety cut-out (Attorney Marc E. Elias of Perkins Coie) to hide the true source of funding and the nature of the operation – an old Hillary Clinton trick of hiding behind attorney-client privilege when investigators come calling.

It was compiled with input from Russian sources – including those with ties to official Kremlin operations and every motive to conduct a disinformation and disruption campaign against America, and not against a single candidate.

There does not appear to be any substantive or significant truth behind any of the statements other than possibly the prima facie truthfulness of statements suggesting that people in Trump’s orbit did business or attempted to do business with various Russian entities.

If this dossier was used by the FBI to surveil American citizens, the declaration of probable cause to the court may give rise to perjury and other criminal actions against members of the FBI or any other federal agency that was involved in illegal surveillance – and the unmasking of American individuals by those without explicit authority or need-to-know. The idea that the FBI attempted to pay for the dossier or Steel’s expenses in connection with the verification of the discredited dossier should give rise to criminal charges against the leadership of the Department of Justice and the FBI.

Fusion GPS had known connections with the Russians and other bad state actors – and may have been complicit in attempting to trap Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump, Jr. into a compromising meeting at Trump Tower. The exact nature of the people involved in that meeting are unknown, but the principal meeting attendant appears to have connections with both Fusion GPS and the Russian government.

This all happened on Barack Obama’s watch and under the supervision of his nominated agency heads. Obama’s claims of openness, transparency, and ethics are about as valid as his Nobel Peace Prize which he received for zero accomplishments in one of the world’s most magnificent participation trophies.

Bottom line …

This matter, unless investigated thoroughly and the perpetrators punished, is a constitutional crisis and represents a clear and present danger to our republic – both from hostile foreign sovereign entities and those seeking to destroy America from within with their progressive socialist Democrat agenda.

We are so screwed.

