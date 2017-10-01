THE MOTION PICTURE ACADEMY: HYPOCRISY & VIRTUE SIGNALING

In a disgusting display of hypocrisy and virtue signaling, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has expelled movie mogul Harvey Weinstein for his alleged sexual behavior toward women. In a town where everybody’s secrets are common knowledge and gossip rules the day, it is amazing that the Academy would so publicly take action against an individual knowing that others, including so-called moguls, have engaged in this behavior with men, women, and children. But then that is the reality in Tinseltown where symbolic shunning and shaming of a few are preferable than having someone investigate the whole industry.

The move to expel Weinstein was almost a foregone conclusion when the Academy responded to official recognition of the allegations with the statement that they found his alleged behavior to be "repugnant, abhorrent, and antithetical to the high standards of the academy and the creative community it represents."





"The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors met today to discuss the allegations against Harvey Weinstein, and has voted well in excess of the required two-thirds majority to immediately expel him from the Academy.



We do so not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over. What's at issue here is a deeply troubling problem that has no place in our society.



The Board continues to work to establish ethical standards of conduct that all Academy members will be expected to exemplify."



Hypocrisy on display …

How can the Academy justify the membership of Roman Polanski who drugged and raped a 13-year-old girl before fleeing the country? The membership of Bill Cosby who allegedly drugged and rape several women? Or Mel Gibson who abused his wife? These were all high profile cases well known to both the members of the Academy, the media, and the public. In fact, it is believed that only one person has been expelled from the Academy and that was for aiding in the pirating of movies by giving his Academy Awards screeners to a friend.

Bottom line …

What do you expect from a group of mostly privileged and pampered people who believe that they have the right to tell you how to live your life and like the majority of progressive socialist democrats often excuse bad behavior by pointing to other bad behavior. A group that openly fetes Bill Clinton, a known sexual predator, as one of their heroes.

The Academy may proclaim that “that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over,” but you can bet that many of its members are quaking in their boots lest their peccadilloes be made public by those who get caught and are offered “plea deals” for rolling over on others. Look for another flood of high-profile crisis managers and criminal defense attorneys to start salivating over the money to be made by defending hypocritical miscreants.

We are so screwed.

-- steve