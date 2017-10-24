THE DOJ-FBI SPIDER WEB OF DECEIT AND CORRUPTION?

The spider web of deceit and corruption …

It seems that the entire Trump-Russia collusion attack using the Department of Justice and the FBI to attack a duly elected sitting president may result in a constitutional crisis because both the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation appear to be complicit in an attempt to elect Hillary Clinton, cover-up serious criminal wrongdoing, and engaging in a domestic “coup” attempt. Additionally, certain progressive members of Congress continue to stonewall any attempt to elicit the truth by taking a hard-line approach using court-enforced subpoenas and should be considered unindicted co-conspirators.

The Clintons and the DNC appear to be the source of the specious dossier which was leaked to John McCain, various government agencies, and the media …

Clinton campaign, DNC paid for research that led to Russia dossier The Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee helped fund research that resulted in a now-famous dossier containing allegations about President Trump’s connections to Russia and possible coordination between his campaign and the Kremlin, people familiar with the matter said. Marc E. Elias, a lawyer representing the Clinton campaign and the DNC, retained Fusion GPS, a Washington firm, to conduct the research. After that, Fusion GPS hired dossier author Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence officer with ties to the FBI and the U.S. intelligence community, according to those people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Elias and his law firm, Perkins Coie, retained the company in April 2016 on behalf of the Clinton campaign and the DNC. Before that agreement, Fusion GPS’s research into Trump was funded by an unknown Republican client during the GOP primary. [OCS: Rumored to be Jeb Bush] The Clinton campaign and the DNC, through the law firm, continued to fund Fusion GPS’s research through the end of October 2016, days before Election Day. <Source>

It seems that one of the central characters, a lawyer, of course, was less than honest when discussing the matter with the press …

NYT Reporter: Clinton Campaign Lawyer ‘Vigorously’ Denied Being Behind Dossier Clinton campaign lawyer Marc Elias “vigorously” denied his involvement in the anti-Trump dossier that has made up the substance of the Russian collusion allegations, New York Times reporter Ken Vogel said. Elias’ denial appears to have been intentionally misleading in light of new reporting from The Washington Post that Elias hired opposition research firm Fusion GPS on behalf of the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee. Elias reportedly hired Fusion to dig up dirt on Trump as part of a project that became the Trump dossier. (RELATED: Clinton Campaign And DNC Funded Trump Dossier) “When I tried to report this story,” Vogel said of the Post report, “Clinton campaign lawyer [Marc Elias] pushed back vigorously, saying ‘You (or your sources) are wrong.'” <Source>

Bottom line …

There is little or no doubt that this dossier was the basis for opening an FBI non-criminal counterintelligence investigation that somehow morphed into a criminal matter and the appointment of a Special Prosecutor, but one who is deeply involved in the affairs that might be investigated and a close personal friend of the former FBI Director who was fired by the President of the United States. It also appears that the Attorney General of the United States, given the current facts, has abandoned his duties and should be replaced along with any remaining Clinton or Obama appointee in the leadership.

There is the suggestion that the Obama Administration surveilled private citizens and those working on the Trump campaign as well as engaged in a number of delays which could amount to criminal obstruction of justice.

One might think that Trump has a vested interest in cleaning up the cesspool, but it appears that he has little stomach for anything other than taking potshots at the media.

And, let us not forget that Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida was chair of the DNC at the time and has bent over backward to protect Pakistani foreign nationals with access to DNC accounts and passwords -- and a laptop whose contents have never been made public.

We are so screwed.

-- steve