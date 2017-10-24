THE DOJ-FBI SPIDER WEB OF DECEIT AND CORRUPTION?

The spider web of deceit and corruption …
It seems that the entire Trump-Russia collusion attack using the Department of Justice and the FBI to attack a duly elected sitting president may result in a constitutional crisis because both the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation appear to be complicit in an attempt to elect Hillary Clinton, cover-up serious criminal wrongdoing, and engaging in a domestic “coup” attempt. Additionally, certain progressive members of Congress continue to stonewall any attempt to elicit the truth by taking a hard-line approach using court-enforced subpoenas and should be considered unindicted co-conspirators.
The Clintons and the DNC appear to be the source of the specious dossier which was leaked to John McCain, various government agencies, and the media …
|
It seems that one of the central characters, a lawyer, of course, was less than honest when discussing the matter with the press …
|
Bottom line …
There is little or no doubt that this dossier was the basis for opening an FBI non-criminal counterintelligence investigation that somehow morphed into a criminal matter and the appointment of a Special Prosecutor, but one who is deeply involved in the affairs that might be investigated and a close personal friend of the former FBI Director who was fired by the President of the United States. It also appears that the Attorney General of the United States, given the current facts, has abandoned his duties and should be replaced along with any remaining Clinton or Obama appointee in the leadership.
There is the suggestion that the Obama Administration surveilled private citizens and those working on the Trump campaign as well as engaged in a number of delays which could amount to criminal obstruction of justice.
One might think that Trump has a vested interest in cleaning up the cesspool, but it appears that he has little stomach for anything other than taking potshots at the media.
And, let us not forget that Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida was chair of the DNC at the time and has bent over backward to protect Pakistani foreign nationals with access to DNC accounts and passwords -- and a laptop whose contents have never been made public.
We are so screwed.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius