PUERTO RICO AFTER HURRICANE MARIA: STILL A PROGRESSIVE SOCIALIST DEMOCRAT DISASTER

"We are dying, and you are killing us with the inefficiency and the bureaucracy," San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz said Friday at a news conference. She highlighted donations from companies and others, including 200,000 pounds of food donated by Goya, as a contrast to federal help. Cruz said help has not been reaching residents quickly enough. She said FEMA "has collapsed" in Puerto Rico. "I cannot fathom the thought that the greatest nation in the world cannot figure out logistics for a small island of 100 miles by 35 miles," she said. "If we don't get the food and the water into people's hands, we are going to see something close to a genocide," she said later. "I am asking the president of the United States to make sure somebody is in charge that is up to the task of saving lives," Cruz said. <Source>

It is this last statement that is most telling. Puerto Rico’s government is riddled with incompetence, inefficiency, malfeasance, waste, fraud, and abuse. They were in dire straits before the Hurricane season, and a May 2017 bankruptcy only exacerbated the situation. Almost all of the major problems now being experienced, with the exception of the loss of homes, pre-dated the Hurricane. To expect the federal government to jump in and make everything viable is just not a realistic expectation.

And, the bleating of some politicians is counter-productive. Especially when they are taking their turn before the camera rather than leading that portion of the government, they control in their disaster recovery efforts.

If you want to understand Puerto Rico, think about an island version of Chicago …

Carmen Yulín Cruz, the Puerto Rican Mayor who criticized the U.S. disaster relief response to hurricane Maria, is a member of the leftist Popular Democratic Party. So it should come as no surprise that she has turned to Trump-bashing before the mainstream media.

Characterized by her opponents as a Venezuelan-style socialist, Cruz had no problem welcoming Oscar Lopez Rivera, the militant nationalist communist who was sentenced to 70 years in prison for his involvement in over 100 bombings in New York, Chicago and other cities to bring about a communist state in Puerto Rico. Manu of Rivera’s group were pardoned by Jimmy Carter, others were freed by Bill Clinton, and Rivera refused clemency when asked to renounce terrorism. He has been supported by such radical members of Congress such as Alan Grayson, Jose Serrano, and Luis Gutiérrez.

In an Island ruled by officials as corrupt as Chicago’s progressive socialist democrats, one of Cruz’s first actions was to add another layer of corrupt bureaucracy in San Juan by unionizing San Juan’s health care workers. So it should come as no surprise that Cruz stood next to a pallet of aid supplies and demanded more.

Puerto Rican CEO: Local government 'corrupt' and 'totally inexperienced' in Maria cleanup The head of an international engineering firm in Puerto Rico said in an editorial Saturday that when the time came to send 50 of his engineers to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, he bypassed local officials and went straight to FEMA. The reason, said Jorge Rodriguez, the CEO of PACIV, in an editorial in the New York Post, is that “for the last 30 years, the Puerto Rican government has been completely inept at handling regular societal needs, so I just don’t see it functioning in a crisis like this one.” “Even before the hurricane hit, water and power systems were already broken. And our $118 billion debt crisis is a result of government corruption and mismanagement.” “I’m really tired of Puerto Rican government officials blaming the federal government for their woes and for not acting fast enough to help people on the island,” he said. “Last week I had three federal agents in my office and I was so embarrassed; I went out of my way to apologize to them for the attitude of my government and what they have been saying about the U.S. response.” The business leader said FEMA experts were present in no uncertain terms when Hurricane Maria hit the island. “I was really proud of their quick response,” he added. “The first responders and FEMA have all been outstanding in this crisis, and should be supported.” Rodriguez also had a word of caution for the U.S. Congress: “Watch out what relief funds you approve and let our local government handle. Don’t let the Puerto Rican government play the victim and fool you. They have no clue what they are doing, and I worry that they will mishandle anything that comes their way.” “They don’t need another aircraft carrier. They need experienced people to run a proper disaster command center.” <Source>

Like all progressive socialist democrats, Cruz is taking Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s dictum to never let a crisis go to waste, as she runs toward the cameras like a Chuck Schumer on steroids. While President Trump has a nasty habit of Tweeting reflexively at criticism, perhaps he should let some things pass and die of their natural causes. It’s not about Trump; it is about a broken system that cannot be easily fixed under the auspices of a corrupt and incompetent local government.

