PROGRESSIVES: TURNING THE LAW UPSIDE DOWN

Once again we enter the realm of Alice in Wonderland politics where up is down, right is wrong, and craziness is the order of the day …

In progressive world, allegations are proof of wrongdoing; especially if they appear in the mainstream media. In essence, you are judged to be guilty until you prove you are innocent – and even then your reputation is ruined, and your life may be in chaos. And, it is no longer enough to keep quiet until you learn the facts; you must run before the cameras and engage in virtue signaling – no matter that is is a clear and present demonstration of rank hypocrisy.

Not to mention that women are now using allegations of imagined or false sexual abuse to punish, extort, or to publicize themselves or their grievances with little or no risk of civil or criminal punishment for their actions. Even innocent behavior by prepubescent children has been criminalized and now results in police action.

And, worst of all, many of these acts have nothing to do with fair and equitable treatment or justice, it is all about progressive power politics and creating a broader class of politically exploitable victims. Another weapon to disable the powerful and bring about chaos, confusion, and revolutionary-style Marxism.

Bottom line …

I have little or no doubt that some women suffered rape and other unspeakable indignities at the hands of powerful men or even their boyfriends. But, as I can see, some women are conflating innocent actions – especially when both parties may have been under the influence – into something much worse and sinister. And, then there are those well-known false allegations reported in the media that have absolutely no basis in fact but ruined the lives of innocent individuals. Just as we have learned about implanted false memories, especially of child abuse, we should be very wary – and investigate carefully claims that are years old and where details may have been lost in the sands of time.

No, this post is not politically correct, nor does it make light of the actual pain, suffering, and psychological damage suffered by victims. But that does not mean that those who bear false witness and embellish stories should not be held accountable for their actions.

I have always found that it is the height of hypocrisy when the progressives and their captive mainstream media concentrates on accusations that are attributed to constitutional conservatives or even mainstream Republicans while giving a pass to the progressive socialist democrats as though such behavior is commonplace and excusable. I have always found that it is the height of hypocrisy that the progressives and its captive mainstream media did not go after high-ranking church members that covered up child abuse for years and allowed offenders to continue offending.

Progressives speak of equality, social responsibility, and justice; and I wonder, do they even know what these words mean?

We are so screwed.

-- steve