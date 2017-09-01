LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING: MINORITIES & SPECIAL INTERESTS HUNT FOR EXPLOITABLE MEDIA AND FUNDRAISING MOTIVE

The bodies of the deranged Las Vegas mass murderer haven’t even been buried, and minorities and special interests are hunting for the exploitable hook from which they can craft their media announcements and fundraising pitches.

What makes it so difficult, is that his brother, Eric Paddock, said in a televised interview that his brother, Stephen Paddock, “had nothing to do with any political organization, religious organization, no white supremacist, nothing, as far as I know.” “He doesn’t have parking tickets. He had no criminal record. He has no record of any affiliations. He has nothing that I know of.” Responding to a question about any mental illness, his brother replied: “absolutely not.” Characterized by his brother as a wealthy man who liked to play video poker. “He went on cruises. He sent his mother cookies.

Authorities noted that he had one citation that was handled by the court system but could not find any other records. He did not serve in the military. He appears to have purchased his weapons legally. And, he knew how to fly but did not hold a valid license due to the lack of a current medical certificate.

The face of our enemy is not only the despicable shooter but the virtue-signaling progressive socialist democrats who want to exploit this horrific tragedy …

New Yorker Hayley Geftman-Gold, 41-year-old married mother of three, is not some ordinary person spouting off, but a Columbia law school graduate and a CBS Vice President and Senior Counsel …

Even the progressive CBS realized how outrageous her comments were at this particular point in time and fired her.

Another one from a self-proclaimed teacher and mother …

Then there are the proponents for “pussification,” turning boys and men into girls and women …

With people still in surgery, some possibly dying, Hillary Clinton, a corrupt, lying, Marxist is trying desperately to connect this to the NRA …

Bottom line …

Even though the shooter’s motive may never be known, the real damage to America is the doubt will always linger about the killer’s motives because America cannot trust his heavily politicized premier law enforcement agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation to tell the truth about anything.

There will always be monsters in any society, and we should not blame the guns any more than blaming Boeing for the 9/11 terrorist attack on the New York Twin Towers and the Pentagon. As for blaming a “class” of people, that is the game of the progressives and their Marxist class warfare.

Pray for the victims, the recovery of the survivors, and those they left behind.

We are so screwed.

