JANE FONDA DESERVES JAIL BEFORE HARVEY WEINSTEIN

I find it more than ironic, disgusting really, that Jane Fonda, the virtue-signaling bitch that sold out her country and American soldiers in a time of war has the chutzpah to claim that men like Harvey Weinstein should go to jail …

The traitorous bitch on a North Vietnamese Anti-Aircraft gun in a time of war …

To my knowledge, Weinstein, a progressive socialist democrat who supported the Clintons and Barack Obama, has never personally betrayed his country, complicit in the death of soldiers held in captivity by an enemy of the United States, or urge American soldiers to desert in a time of war.

To my knowledge, Jane Fonda has never stood on a public platform and suggested that men like Bill Clinton, a sexual predator and accused rapist who disgraced the Office of the Presidency should go to jail.

I believe that a number of women did attempt to use their so-called feminine charms to attract the attention or sponsorship of Harvey Weinstein or other men who hold influential positions. And, I believe that a number of individuals are attempting to use this situation to raise their profile in the media, or in the case of some celebrities, signal their virtue while being guilty of the very same behavior. Hollywood, is a myth, An entertainment industry built on the hypocrisy of those who are willing to stand up and say, “Don’t do as I do, do as I say.”

Men like Harvey Weinstein should go to jail, says Jane Fonda In recent days, famous movie stars such as Ryan Gosling, Emma Thompson, Brie Larson and Tom Hanks have spoken out in support of those who have been affected by the sexual harassment scandal currently encircling producer Harvey Weinstein. Now, it's Jane Fonda's turn. Not only does she believe that the women who've come forward should be applauded for their courage, but the people who conduct such acts — like those that Weinstein has been accused of — should face the consequences too. "I think they should all go to jail, and you know let's put Bill Cosby in there… but the question is not just Hollywood, you know, this is epidemic," Fonda, an Academy Award winner, told CNBC's Tania Bryer in an interview that aired Friday. "This goes on all over the world, on all kinds of levels, and you know very, very powerful men and not very powerful men, but I think that they have to be put in jail." When asked by CNBC whether she was surprised by the allegations, Fonda said she wasn't surprised at all, but rather she was glad that women were coming out and not being afraid to discuss these issues. "Thank God, women are talking, because back in the day we were too scared to talk, because we thought no one would ever hire us again," Fonda explained. "Make no mistake: women who come forward and talk about being sexually harassed, abused or raped, it's very, very, very hard. You don't get anything out of it, except fingers being pointed at you and too often people not believing you. So it's very brave of these women to do it and it gives courage to other women." Although the actress has not personally worked with the movie producer, Fonda understood how tough it was for women placed in these types of situations, explaining how many tended to be "young and vulnerable." "If you'll notice this kind of thing happens to young women who are vulnerable and really can't well… it's hard for them to defend themselves. It's hard for them to have agency over the situation." <Source>

Bottom line …

Hollywood is a town governed by money, sex, and power. If you have one, you can quickly transmute it into the other. I was personally propositioned by a wannabe actress who wanted me to sneak her onto the lot of a major movie studio so she could mingle at the commissary to attract attention to her availability for acting roles. When asked if she had a SAG (Screen Actors Guild) card or had worked anywhere, she had no clue as to the minimum requirements of her chosen profession. Just blowing a shot by being out-of-position and costing tens of thousands of dollars is bad enough, but the idea that someone might head a multi-million dollar project with an unknown walk-on is just another myth of Hollywood that keeps the beautiful, hopeful people hopping on buses to Tinseltown where they wind up as production assistants if lucky, hookers if not.

Weinstein did what rich and powerful men have done for ages. Unfortunately, he is the one who is used periodically by those progressives that want to engage in virtue signaling by excusing their bad behavior by pointing to others with worse behavior. Why Weinstein and not Bill Clinton? The answer is simple: Weinstein made money, but significant enemies – including his brother who may have engineered this coup. Bill Clinton was always an amiable letch – Hillary was the nasty one in the family.

