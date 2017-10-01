IS THE TRUMP FBI GRABBING ON TO HARVEY WEINSTEIN FOR POSITIVE PRESS IN WAKE OF THE COMEY DISASTER?

One might think that with Fast & Furious, the IRS Scandal, Benghazi, Clinton’s espionage and sale of her office, the compromise of Loretta Lynch, the Clinton Foundation, Russian hacking, Comey’s theft of government property and leaking classified information, the theft of intellectual property by the Chinese, as well as the other scandals percolating in Washington, that the FBI would have no appetite, time, energy, or money to investigate the sexual peccadillos of a Hollywood mogul … especially under a Trump administration where Trump himself is guilty of bad behavior on occasion. Not to mention the ongoing behavior of Bill Clinton and his jet set pals.

Is this really the most important issue facing the FBI or just another high profile media project?

EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Justice Department moves on Harvey Weinstein and orders FBI to open probe over fears he will 'do a Polanski' The FBI has opened an investigation into Harvey Weinstein for alleged sex crimes, DailyMail.com has exclusively learned on Wednesday

Three women, including Actress Asia Argento and Lucia Evans, have come forward and claimed the producer forced himself on them sexually

The DOJ's order is likely to be seen in a political light given Weinstein's friendship with President Trump's defeated rival Hillary Clinton

Weinstein donated heavily to Clinton and she has said the allegations shock her

The defeated presidential candidate said on Wednesday she would return the money

The NYPD has also ordered detectives to search for evidence against Weinstein

Weinstein was due to head to Europe for rehab but instead traveled to Arizona

There were fears of a Roman Polanski-style situation, where he dodges prosecution in the U.S

Polanski has managed to avoid US officials since he plead guilty to having sex with a 13-year-old in 1978 The FBI has opened an investigation into Harvey Weinstein, DailyMail.com has exclusively learned. DailyMail.com understands the move came at the behest of the Department of Justice, run by Donald Trump's Attorney General Jeff Sessions, which instructed the bureau to investigate the mounting allegations leveled at the movie mogul. While it is unknown whether the DOJ order came directly from Sessions, the move is likely to be seen in a political light given Weinstein's friendship with Trump foe Hillary Clinton. The move by the DOJ came amid rumors that Weinstein was planning on heading to Europe for sex rehab – leading to fears of a Roman Polanski-style situation where he dodges prosecution in the U.S. However the movie exec appeared to have a last minute change of heart and decided to travel to Arizona for treatment instead at The Meadows center. < Source >

Bottom line …

Is Weinstein’s behavior more egregious than that of Bill Clinton, his pal Epstein, and Anthony Weiner? Why the hell is the federal government wasting their time? Spin it any way you want, but there are more pressing investigations for the FBI to complete and if Attorney General Jeff Sessions continues to be a Senator rather than a leader, replace his ass with someone like Rudy Giuliani.

We are so screwed.

-- steve