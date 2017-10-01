IS PRESIDENT TRUMP COLLUDING WITH THE OBAMACONS AND CLINTONISTAS TO MULTI-LATERALLY HIDE THE TRUTH?

What do President Trump, former President Obama, and Secretary of State Clinton have in common other than their desire to hide the truth about their behavior and actions from the American public?

There is little or no doubt in my mind that President Trump was running a multi-million dollar scam with his Trump University. Not to mention all of the allegations of false representations he has made in connection with his properties, his self-dealing, and possible collusion with various money-laundering schemes involving real estate. Possibly the bribery of public officials dealing with permits, zoning, and Property condemnation?

There is little or no doubt in my mind that former President Obama was engaged in various enterprises which provided significant aid and comfort to the enemies of the United States as well as several instances of abuse of power and criminal wrongdoing in connection with surveillance, supplying arms to our enemies, fomenting racial strife, and radicalizing various government agencies. Let’s not forget the Tony Rezko land deal.

There is little or no doubt in my mind that Hillary Clinton is guilty of criminal wrongdoing in compromising the security of the United States, selling her office for personal profit, and aiding and abetting actions which may have illegally provided arms to militant terrorists without congressional approval or authorization.

And, then come various members of Congress with their illegal behavior, corrupt acts, and sexual peccadilloes.

All of the above parties have one thing in common: they need to bury the truth to prevent embarrassment, investigation, prosecution, and possible incarceration for their activities. Not to mention destroying America’s faith in their leadership, Congress, and their premier institutions such as the Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Internal Revenue Service, and the intelligence agencies that have obviously spied on ordinary Americans for political advantage.

Bottom line …

How else can you explain that President Donald Trump, the head of the Executive Branch, does not order the relevant agencies to release pertinent documents to the various Congressional Committees investigation potential Russian and U.S. government misconduct?

It appears that the so-called “Trump Russia Dossier” is being used as a pretext for an investigation of if not Trump himself, various members, past and present, of the Trump Administration. Including possibly using the publicly discredited dossier to trick the FISA court into issuing surveillance warrants. So where is the probable cause behind the warrants or did the affiant or affiants perjure themselves in a sworn declaration.

Why are the various agencies using the Obama-era technique of the “never-ending investigation” to hide the truth from the American people? Will the truth ever come to light? Could it be that Donald Trump is a progressive, in good standing with the progressives, and is willing to protect their interests at all costs?

What about the unmasking? Russian election interference? The Clinton Foundation? The discovery of political wrongdoing at the IRS, the BATFE, the Department of State, and elsewhere in the government?

We just don’t know and most likely will never know.

We are so screwed.

-- steve