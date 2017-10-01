My Photo
INTERNET FUNNY: LADY GAGA AND THE FIVE FORMER PRESIDENTS WHO SCREWED AMERICA

While it is nice that the former Presidents and their expensive entourages attended a charity event, no amount of money or awareness will ever make up for the real damage they caused to America and the American people … g5

Jimmy Carter – led the destruction of the U.S. economy and remains the father of Islamo-Fascism in Iran.

Barack Obama – sold our uranium to the Russians and had more serious scandals that Bill Clinton

George Bush (41) – Ineffective elite progressive posing as a Republican.

George Bush (43) – Spawn of the ineffective progressive posing as a Republican.

Bill Clinton – corrupt, sexual predator and husband of the devil.

Lady Gaga – self-important progressive entertainer enjoying her progressive photo-op.

"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius

 

