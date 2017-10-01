INTERNET FUNNY: LADY GAGA AND THE FIVE FORMER PRESIDENTS WHO SCREWED AMERICA

While it is nice that the former Presidents and their expensive entourages attended a charity event, no amount of money or awareness will ever make up for the real damage they caused to America and the American people …

Jimmy Carter – led the destruction of the U.S. economy and remains the father of Islamo-Fascism in Iran.

Barack Obama – sold our uranium to the Russians and had more serious scandals that Bill Clinton

George Bush (41) – Ineffective elite progressive posing as a Republican.

George Bush (43) – Spawn of the ineffective progressive posing as a Republican.

Bill Clinton – corrupt, sexual predator and husband of the devil.