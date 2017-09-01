HARVEY WEINSTEIN: WHERE IS WOMAN'S CHAMPION GLORIA ALLRED?

As a media whore, Attorney Gloria Allred is almost a constant when it comes to inserting herself into sex cases involving powerful executives or right-wing celebrities. So why is she not representing the gaggle of women who have belatedly charged media mogul Harvey Weinstein with sexual misconduct?

Could it be the progressive socialist democrat has outsmarted everybody building an unassailable legal and public relations team including crisis management expert Mike Sitrick and woman’s advocate/attorney Lisa Bloom – who happens to be Gloria Allred’s daughter?

Could this become another case of celebrity redemption through rehab?

Or it because Harvey Weinstein is a powerful progressive socialist democrat with the ability to command performers and projects with his “green-lighting pen?”

And, is Weinstein’s plan to attack the National Rifle Association (full disclosure: I am a life member, benefactor level) and engage in the emotional gun control debate simply a divisionary tactic to distract from decades of manipulation?

In his statement Weinstein said that he was taking a leave of absence from The Weinstein Company to "deal with this issue head on." He also said he has spent spent the last year taking counsel on gender roles from Lisa Bloom, who has represented victims of sexual assault in prominent cases including against Bill Cosby. In a statement, Bloom said, "As a women's rights advocate, I have been blunt with Harvey and he has listened to me. I have told him that times have changed, it is 2017, and he needs to evolve to a higher standard. I have found Harvey to be refreshingly candid and receptive to my message. He has acknowledged mistakes he has made. He is reading books and going to therapy. He is an old dinosaur learning new ways." According to DailyMail.com, which claims to have been contacted by sources close to Weinstein, he believes that a team of lawyers linked to conservative groups has been digging up dirt on him and that other prominent Democrat supporters are next in line. The source said, "Harvey feels he is being set up by a team of people who are out to get him. Nobody is claiming that the New York Times spent any money to get this story done but other organisations may have done. There are are conservative organisations who know he is long-time foe of the NRA, of Donald Trump, and a longtime supporter of Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and the Democrats. He believes they are financing a team of lawyers who are digging up these stories. "There's a political agenda behind this. Harvey feels it's a conspiracy and that's the most interesting part of this, where it originated from, not the erroneous reporting that's going on. He won't be the last; other people like him will be targeted too." So Weinstein apparently is striking back. He wrote in a statement, bizarrely, that during his time off he intends to go after the National Rifle Association. "I am going to need a place to channel that anger so I've decided that I'm going to give the NRA my full attention. I hope [NRA head honcho] Wayne LaPierre will enjoy his retirement party. I'm going to do it at the same place I had my Bar Mitzvah." <Source>

Bottom line …

Could it be that someone is setting Harvey Weinstein up? I would bet that it is the women seeking to renegotiate their original settlements in light of the millions garnered by present-day accusers, or possibly that his business partners or affiliates would take precedence over any Hillary-style “right-wing or NRA conspiracy.” I certainly would suspect his brother Bob over the NRA any day since Bob has always wanted to be the sole head of the Weinstein empire. It wouldn't be the first time one brother has turned on another.

Does anyone outside of Hollywood and those soliciting funds give a rat’s ass about Weinstein and his alleged sexual conduct? Especially not when the uber progressive socialist democrat “nice guy” Bill Clinton and his pedophile pal Jeffrey Epstein are still around? LET US NOT FORGET IT WAS HARVEY WEINSTEIN WHO DEFENDED CHILD RAPIST ROMAN POLANSKI!

You may ask why the media is not covering the story with as much vigor and depth as they covered Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly and Roger Ailes? Perhaps it is because progressive socialist democrats do not proclaim to support family values or morality in any fashion they cannot evade.

And, let us not forget, this is the guy that masterminds Oscar campaigns with a ruthlessness not seen outside military combat or Hollywood. Could this be another diversionary tactic to dominate the news media and keep Hillary Clinton and her corrupt cronies from being prosecuted?

We are so screwed.

