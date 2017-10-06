HARVEY WEINSTEIN & HOLLYWOOD HYPOCRISY: IT IS NOT ABOUT SOCIAL JUSTICE, IT IS ABOUT POWER, PERKS, PRIVILEGES, AND PFOFITS

Hollywood, the short-hand misnomer for the entertainment industry, has always been about prestige and profits; creating the smoke and mirrors illusion of morality and decency when some of the top performers and media moguls were anything but honorable.

Weinstein sexual harassment controversy exposes Hollywood's double standard Hollywood has a poor track record when it comes to women. Actresses received just 31.4% of speaking roles in the top 100 films released last year, according to the Media, Diversity and Social Change Initiative at USC Annenberg’s School for Communication and Journalism. The “sexy stereotype” persisted with more than a quarter of females in those films wearing sexy attire, compared with 5.7% of men. In 2015, the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission opened an investigation into allegedly discriminatory hiring practices against female directors. “Hollywood likes to project an image of being progressive about issues of race, gender and social issues — but at the end of the day it is an incredibly regressive industry,” said Caroline Heldman, a college professor who has worked with alleged victims of Bill Cosby and Weinstein. “It is an industry that, in many ways, looks more like the 1950s.” <Source>

Let’s look behind the scenes …

Almost all of the academic, social justice programs are intellectually dishonest because they start with a condemnation of the present system and fall prey to the confirmation bias of seeing what they wish to see, no matter how innocent the motive or behavior. Or how far in the past the behavior occurred.

There is no natural law of selection that mandates that any particular class of individual be represented in any job function in proportion to that particular class’s representation in the general population. Other than, of course, sports, where some sports have a disproportionate number of African-Americans due to the simple requirements of natural ability relating to physical prowess: strength, size, coordination. One does not see the social justice warriors demand that weaker players be given a multi-million dollar ride as some perverse form of affirmative action. So why should one expect that those without talent or who the public will not pay as highly to see be given a pass when it comes to media performances.

Hollywood, like Congress, features some of the most debauched and sexually perverse individuals who engage in ritualistic self-protection. They know who they are, and it is an open secret in the media, but none dare complain or explain for fear of being shunned and banished from the positions and access required for a successful career.

In a world of smoke and mirrors, virtue signaling is just another public relations technique and has little or nothing to do with an individuals pattern of practice. Hence, there can be no shame in arriving at a global warming conference in a massively polluting private jet. After all, status signaling and real privilege trump the virtue-signaling crap spewed out by the self-serving academics and those who proclaim “don’t do as I do, do as I say.”

Bottom line …

If Hollywood can continue to support and promote Roman Polanski, a man who drugged and raped a thirteen-year-old girl – and then fled prosecution, certainly they can give Harvey Weinstein a pass. Especially if the treatment of former President and sexual predator Bill Clinton is an example of morality. In the real world, you don't excuse bad behavior by pointing to other bad behavior -- but this is the "reel" world, and anything goes.

Most people do not realize that those self-congratulatory award shows are little more than profit-making exercises in public relations and a product of extreme behind-the-scenes maneuvering; of which Harvey Weinstein was the absolute master. So I propose a new award, “The Vagie” to be presented to the most outrageous sexual predator of the year by the newly created “Hollywood Morality Committee.”

However, the real problem, both here in Hollywood as well as the rest of the world, is that you can no longer trust the majority of media to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.

We are so screwed.

-- steve