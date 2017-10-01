HALLOWEEN: SCREW THE PROGRESSIVES AND THEIR CULTURAL APPROPRIATION BULLPUCKY

When will it ever end … the progressive socialist democrats suggesting that some race, religion, gender, or other class owns words and images and that for people not of that culture to use these words and images is cultural appropriation?

I received a message that I should be respectful of cultural appropriation this Halloween season; mindful not to use Indian Chief (whoops: Native American) Feathered Hats or Mexican (whoops: Hispanic) Sombreros as part of my costume. Like I will be a racist if I put on my cowboy duds because everyone knew cowboys oppressed the Indians that were trying to kill them.

How quickly these white, middle class (to use a Marxist term), mostly feminine, progressive asshats will cry racism if you show up as a Confederate general or, heavens forbid, in blackface makeup. Why can’t reasonable people see that you are NOT disrespecting blacks when you eat fried chicken and watermelon (two of my favorites)? Why is nobody going crazy over burritos, tacos, etc.? Or Pizza – invented by the Italians who added tomato sauce to focaccia?

I finally figured it all out – we need to give up Halloween altogether because it infringes on the Mexican “Day of the Dead” holiday and it would be the height of cultural appropriation to use their symbology. Especially because it pisses off the illegal aliens, who have no right to be in “our” country.

The safest solution …

Merely dress as one of those despicable pontificating progressives: Hillary Clinton, Chuck Schumer, Harry Reid, Nancy Pelosi, or Harvey Weinstein flanked by two actresses, comes to mind.

We are so screwed.

-- steve