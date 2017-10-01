“DISGUSTING TRUMP?”

There is little doubt in my mind that the progressive socialist democrats, certain members of Congress, and the mainstream media is out to damage or destroy the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. Unfortunately, they are aids and abetted by the man himself. A man who lies, lies about lying, and then when confronted with absolute recorded evidence of the lie, shrugs it off and goes on a new rant. A man who holds the highest office in the land going ballistic over some negative comment made by a third-rate reporter. A man who appears not to know or understand our Constitution, our History, or how to conduct himself while in office.

I agree that, with all of his faults and foibles, he is a better President than Hillary Clinton, but for that I blame the two major political parties who gave “We the People” a choice between a corrupt, lying cronyist progressive and a corrupt, lying cronyist progressive. Both New Yorkers. Perhaps it is better to have the presenter rather than the policy wonk in office, but why can’t he just keep his mouth shut and act presidential.

Trump says it's 'disgusting' that the press 'is able to write whatever it wants' President Donald Trump resumed his attacks on media outlets on Wednesday, suggesting NBC News should lose its broadcast license. "It is frankly disgusting the press is able to write whatever it wants to write," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. The president's comments came after NBC News reported on Wednesday that the president said in July that the US should increase its nuclear arsenal tenfold, reversing decades of US policy, which has favored disarmament. After the meeting, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called Trump a "moron," according to several people who attended the meeting. Trump repeatedly insisted on Wednesday that he did not call for an increase, claiming instead that he wanted the current arsenal in "tip top shape." Defense Secretary James Mattis also denied the report. The president appeared to misunderstand the nature of television licenses, which are granted to individual stations affiliated with national networks, and are rarely removed, much less on on political grounds. Though Trump has spent much of his candidacy and presidency blasting various media outlets over their coverage of him, in the last week, he's singled out NBC, saying the network was "worse than CNN" for reporting that Tillerson called Trump a moron, a story confirmed by other outlets. He has also called for the Senate Intelligence Committee to investigate news outlets that he accuses of publishing "fake news," though outlets like NBC News and others have stood by the veracity of their reporting. <Source>

Perhaps we need to rename an old adage in honor of Donald Trump. The first law of Trump: Better to keep your mouth shut and be thought a moron, than speak and remove all doubt.

We are so screwed. Mainly because the GOP does not seem to have the initiative or cojones to mount an aggressive campaign to find and promote a suitable candidate for 2020 – whereas the progressive socialist democrats are battling 24/7/365 to take over the government.

