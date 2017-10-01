D-LIST KATHY GRIFFIN GOES FROM UNFUNNY TO BITTERLY UNFUNNY

It's hard to retain an air of edginess and hipster cool when your time has passed ...

Kathy Griffin's audience is predominantly aging women and gays, the people most likely to watch dysfunctional women's reality shows, their snarky followup programs hosted by gay men, and bitchy fashion reviews on the red carpet. Predominantly progressive socialist democrats. So what can go wrong when a D-list comic attacks the "evil and villainous Donald Trump?"

In Griffin's case -- everything -- and it is all bad.

Whoever thought that holding us an image of the bloody severed head of the President of the United States in the age of ISIS was funny belongs in a mental institution. Now Griffin loudly complains about the loss of a portion of her audience, her investigation by the Secret Service, and all of her peers that failed to stand by her during the controversy. Apparently, there are some things that cannot be explained away or ignored on the basis that the commentator is a "comic."

This video will probably be removed in short order, but while it remains up, it is a study in bitterness, bitchiness, and unsubstantiated character assassination. Most of the people who are mentioned have their own problems and are selling despair, desperation, and dysfunction for large sums of money. Merchandising misery with snark.

It is almost unbelievable that a polite telephone call from TMZ’s Harvey Levin with a simple call back request morphed into an edited video rant, filled with vitriol and vindictiveness.

If the video is missing from the email post, it can be found here.

If Kathy Griffin thinks she can become the new Joan Rivers, she is sorely mistaken.

Griffin apparently thinks that associating people with President Donald Trump is the ultimate insult.

The most ludicrous issue is here is suggesting that not paying Kathy Griffin an amount commensurate with A-list comics is misogyny.

It is ironic that Kathy Griffin speaks of death threats – yet she was the one that held up a mock-up of the bloodied severed head of the President of the United States as if that were some kind of a joke. Not only unfunny but, in the words of Nicholas Cage, "majorly uncool."

Bottom line …

This is a clear demonstration of the seediness of the underbelly of a dysfunctional Hollywood television crowd that merchandises filth and dysfunction while attacking the President of the United States or preaching “don’t do as I say, do as I do” morality to the rest of America.

Another pathetic example of why the progressive socialist democrats continue to devalue America and traditional American values.

We are so screwed.

-- steve