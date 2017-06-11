CALIFORNIA'S TOM STEYER: THE DEMAGOGUE SPAWN OF GEORGE SOROS AND JERRY BROWN

What is with these billionaire hedge fund managers who create and trade on market volatility? Other than their money, what native ability or credentials allows these pampered elites to tell the rest of us how we should live our lives? Especially the ones that not only embrace the progressive socialist democrat “do good for political power” dogma, but pervert science to their own self-serving interests.

So here comes Tom Steyer, whom I characterize as a cross between the rapacious and politically disruptive nature of George Soros and the messianic nature of California’s Governor, Jerry Brown …

Another old white guy that promotes feminism, illegal aliens, global climate change, and whatever else the progressive socialist democrats are promoting in the formerly Golden State of California. A state that has the highest poverty rate, one-third of the nation’s indigent, and a policy of openly welcoming a hoard of poverty-stricken, ill-educated, and unemployed illegal aliens that are granted access to the social safety nets that we have worked hard to fund over the decades. A state where funds destined to repair, replace, or build-out our crumbling infrastructure have been diverted into social welfare programs and union-dominated craziness such as the billion dollar train to nowhere anyone wants to go. A cesspool of anti-American sentiment and Marxist policies that will eventually crumble under its own weight if the “big one” does not arrive first. A state controlled by the Marxists who have infiltrated every major institution and movement to the point where environmental policies are resulting in the massive wildfires that are blamed on non-existent “global warming.”

And, here comes Tom, with his globalist institutions, environmental nonsense, and redistributive policies …

Hiding behind the usual tax dodges of the wealthy and non-profit foundations, Steyer seeks to deploy his money with pretty much the same intent as financier George Soros who just donated $18 BILLION dollars to his own Open Society foundation – coincidently before the money would have been severely taxed at his demise.

Steyer is an open borders type of guy … someone who apparently believes that we should all be disarmed and at the mercy of thuggish criminals while he lives in a protective security bubble. He promotes the use of recreational marijuana, but says nothing about the increase in accidental deaths attributed to drugs.

California’s descent to socialism California is widely celebrated as the fount of technical, cultural and political innovation. Now we seem primed to outdo even ourselves, creating a new kind of socialism that, in the end, more resembles feudalism than social democracy. The new consensus is being pushed by, among others, hedge-fund-billionaire-turned-green-patriarch Tom Steyer. The financier now insists that, to reverse our worsening inequality, we must double down on environmental and land-use regulation, and make up for it by boosting subsidies for the struggling poor and middle class. This new progressive synthesis promises not upward mobility and independence, but rather the prospect of turning most Californians into either tax slaves or dependent serfs. <Source>

He is all for impeaching President Trump …

If the video does not appear in the email version, you can find it here.

Tom Steyer Urges Trump Impeachment in New $10 Million Ad Campaign California billionaire Tom Steyer announced Friday that he will dump at least $10 million into a national television advertising campaign calling for President Trump’s impeachment. In the ad, Steyer argues Trump should be ousted from office because he has edged the country toward nuclear war, obstructed justice at the FBI and threatened to shut down news organizations he does not like. Steyer urges viewers to call their members of Congress and tell them to bring articles of impeachment. “People in Congress and his own administration know this president is a clear and present danger who is mentally unstable and armed with nuclear weapons,” Steyer says in the ad. “And they do nothing.” Steyer plans to spend eight figures to air the television ads nationally, but he would not give an exact amount. His investment comes as he considers running against U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a fellow Democrat, and as Democrats in Washington argue over whether efforts to impeach Trump are smart or worthwhile. Steyer has poured his wealth into a variety of political efforts, mostly focused on stopping climate change. <Source\

Like most progressives, Steyer is delusional …

On nuclear war … Even though the President has access to the nuclear codebook, the actual process of launching weapons is actually more conductive and involves the selection of targets, proportionality, and a host of other considerations. Given the relatively low quality of intelligence flowing from the intel community, it is unlikely that anything short of a first-strike on our nation or its allies would provoke a nuclear strike. Like all progressives, Steyer confuses rhetoric with action and should understand that rogue nations like North Korea sell their belligerence as a way to fund their corrupt regime. Since Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, diplomacy has failed. If a little tough talk will move the needle, it should be welcomed, not politically weaponized against the man trying to solve a growing problem.

On obstruction of justice … It appears that Steyer is willing to overlook flagrant violations of the law, including the destruction of documents, sale of a public office, bribery, perjury, and obstruction of justice when it is attributed to the former administration and prominent progressives. Just asking the head of the FBI to go public with what he told Congress is not obstruction. Neither is firing the head of the FBI who now appears to have clearly and unambiguously engaged in illegal activity while in office.

On taking money from foreign governments … One look at who has funded the Clinton Foundation, paid outrageous speaking fees to Bill Clinton, while his wife was the Secretary of State should be Steyer’s concern. Especially after Hillary Clinton approved the transfer of 20% of our nation’s uranium production to an organization with ties to Vladimir Putin.

On shutting down news organizations … Since when do we hold politicians accountable for their over-the-top campaign rhetoric. If anyone attempted to curtail free speech it was the Obama Administration who tried mightily to have the Federal Communications Commission control the internet and the Federal Elections Commission police political advertising on the internet. This wasn’t rhetoric, it was the affirmative action of a government to subvert the Constitution’s First Amendment.

I think one could easily make a stronger case for the impeachment of Barack Obama for his clearly unconstitutional acts than formulate a case for impeaching President Trump.

Bottom line …

It is almost indisputable, the progressive socialist democrats and people like Tom Steyer, George Soros, and Jerry Brown are the clear and present danger to America and all Americans. Especially with their hatred of America and their attempt to destroy this rather new and growing nation from within in the name of international Marxism/Communism.

Steyer reminds me of the little boy who kept crying wolf … or the chicken who cried that the sky was falling. He is dangerous because he has the means and the motivation to promote his messianic vision that has little connection with the reality of a vibrant and growing nation. Perhaps I would feel differently if Steyer could show me where to find man’s climate signal in the noise of climate’s natural and cyclical variability.

Tom Steyer is the ultimate, to use a hedge fund term, “green weenie,” the moldy left-over artifact from a deal gone bad.

We are so screwed.

-- steve