ANOTHER ANTI-AMERICA PROGRESSIVE WANTS ANOTHER CHANCE AT SCREWING AMERICA

Here comes the traitor whose first interference in North Korea led to a diplomatic disaster; and who is, not so coincidently, the father of Islamo-Fascism and the empowerment of Iran’s Ayatollahs …

Jimmy Carter offers to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Former President Jimmy Carter (D) reportedly offered to meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un in an attempt at peace talks. A University of Georgia professor detailed Carter’s offer to Korea JoongAng Daily, a South Korean newspaper. “Carter wants to meet with the North Korean leader and play a constructive role for peace on the Korean Peninsula as he did in 1994,” Park Han-shik told the newspaper. Park, who met with Carter, is the professor emeritus at the university's School of Public & International Affairs. “Should former President Carter be able to visit North Korea, he would like to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and discuss a peace treaty between the United States and the North and a complete denuclearization of North Korea,” Park told the paper. Park said Carter wants “to prevent a second Korean War.” <Source>

The way Carter explains history …

Even though Bill Clinton was the President of the United States, Jimmy Carter announced he had stopped North Korea’s nuclear ambitions …

In June 1994, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter became the first people to cross the demilitarized zone from South Korea to North Korea and back again since the two countries were divided following the Korean War. President and Mrs. Carter had been invited by then-President Kim Il Sung to visit North Korea and went as representatives of The Carter Center with the hope of defusing a serious issue related to North Korea's nuclear program. The international climate at the time of the Carters' visit was growing increasingly heated, as fears mounted in the United States and other countries that North Korea was developing a nuclear arsenal. After the North Koreans had withdrawn their membership in the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and threatened to expel the IAEA's inspectors, the United States began pushing for U.N. sanctions. Following two days of talks with President Carter, President Kim agreed to freeze North Korea's nuclear program in exchange for the resumption of a dialogue with the United States. That breakthrough led to the first dialogue between the United States and North Korea in 40 years. Subsequent talks between the two countries resulted in two agreements, reached in October 1994 and June 1995, in which North Korea agreed neither to restart its nuclear reactor nor to reprocess the plant's spent fuel. Construction was halted on two additional plants, and all three were to be replaced with safer light-water reactors, which cannot produce weapons-grade materials. <Source: Carter Center>

Blaming the failure on President Bush …

In 2002, relations between the United States and North Korea became strained after President George W. Bush labeled North Korea a member of the "axis of evil" during his State of the Union address. In October 2002, the administration announced U.S. withdrawal from the 1994 Agreed Framework. In response, North Korea expelled the IAEA inspectors in December 2002, withdrew from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, and restarted the Yongbyon nuclear reactor. After reprocessing the fuel rods, North Korea tested a nuclear weapon in October 2006. Until they were abandoned, the agreements were successful in immobilizing the fuel rods and preventing North Korea from developing nuclear weapons for eight years, from 1994 until 2002. <Source: Carter Center>

Humanitarian?

In August 2010, former President Carter undertook a private humanitarian mission that gained the release of an American teacher imprisoned in North Korea for seven months. Aijalon Gomes had been sentenced to eight years of hard labor with a fine of about $700,000 for illegally entering North Korea. President Carter was invited by North Korean officials to go to Pyongyang to negotiate Gomes' release, and after receiving White House approval, embarked on a two-day visit with a Carter Center delegation. President Carter requested Gomes be released for humanitarian reasons; he was released and amnesty was granted by the chairman of the National Defense Commission, Kim Jong Il. <Source: Carter Center>

The truth?

Like almost all foreign diplomatic missions, there is always a price to be paid by the United States for the photo-op and domestic public relations effort.

The Times reported that while the White House had approved and encouraged Carter’s trip, U.S. officials “had not expected to get swept into negotiations that were being carried out on television.” At one point, Secretary of State Warren Christopher woke up foreign ministers in Asia to piece together a response to Carter’s televised comments before he started another negotiating session. But President Bill Clinton went along with it. He held the first direct talks with North Korea in 40 years and agreed to send $4 billion in energy aid to the country’s “hard-line Communist leadership,” as the Times described them, in exchange for a commitment to freeze and dismantle its nuclear weapons development program. <Source>

But as we found out, it was all smoke and mirrors, much like Obama’s handling of Iran …

The deal was better than a continuing confrontation, White House aides told the Times, even though it allowed North Korea to keep fuel rods that could be converted to fuel for nuclear weapons. Clinton declared that he had achieved “an end to the threat of nuclear proliferation on the Korean Peninsula,” Carter won the Nobel Peace Prize, and North Korea detonated its first nuclear weapon in 2006, a few years after admitting that they’d been violating the accord from the start . Today North Korea has nuclear weapons and an intercontinental ballistic missile that can probably reach Alaska. It’s ruled by a crazed boy-dictator who fires missiles as if they were bottle rockets. North Korea is now a threat to the United States, but military action carries horrifying risks of casualties in densely populated South Korea. <Source>

In the case of the humanitarian mission of Jimmy Carter, it is well-known that the former President of the United States apologized and provided North Korea with a public relations coup. “The Korean Central News Agency reported that "Jimmy Carter made an apology to Kim Yong Nam for American Gomes' illegal entry into North Korea and gave him the assurance that such case will never happen again." It is also believed that Carter may have paid the extortionate fine with money from private sources.

Bottom line …

We know from surveillance and defectors that the original nuclear program was never halted, but only moved further underground. North Korea has a pattern and practice of extorting Western Nations for money and various commodities after which they tone down the rhetoric and provocative actions until the next time they need something from the West.

There have been a number of provocative occasions when the United States could have initiated regime change in a non-nuclear North Korea. But thanks to the progressive socialist democrats like Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama, aided and abetted by President Bush 41 and 42, we are facing a nuclearized North Korea with a delivery capability that apparently can reach the United States.

It is an open secret that many American officers are sending their families back to the United States and that a more extensive evacuation of American families will be an overt signal of action – possibly kinetic in form – in the region. One indication of the movement is the growing waiting lists for base housing at West Coast bases.

We are so screwed.

