ABSOLUTE INSANITY: WHO OR WHAT IS RUNNING THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA?

It is one thing to hire a progressive socialist ideologue and former politician like the former Homeland Security Secretary and former Governor of Arizona Janet Napolitano, the first woman to hold the office of UC President, but it is quite another thing to create a class of victims that dictate how the university should be run.

Snowflake U!

Berkeley Students Insist They Cannot Take Their In-Class Exam Due to Lack of Privilege Students at the University of California, Berkeley demanded that they be excused from an in-class exam in their labor-issues class because they aren’t privileged enough to be able to handle it emotionally or something. The four students, who can be heard protesting in a YouTube video that was obtained by Campus Reform, demanded that they instead be given a “take-home essay with significant time to prepare” — arguing that “well-beings are being put on the line because of the emotional, mental, and physical stress that this university is compounding with what is already going on in [their] everyday lives.” The students also questioned whether or not the professor, Harley Shaiken, was even qualified to teach a class on American labor issues in the first place — not because of his actual credentials, but because he is white. <Source>

Tyranny by the minority …

I am sick and tired of hearing about “people of color” or “illegal aliens” demanding special consideration because of how they look or where they were born. If they do not want to be Americans and want to pledge their allegiance to their race or another foreign sovereign entity, let the move to their more enlightened paradise like those found in Cuba, Venezuela, North Korea, China, Russia, or perhaps one of the Scandinavian countries.

Universities are a place of learning, not a platform for protest; a place where academic freedom demands free speech without the coercion of the political bully boys and their thuggish tactics. It is time to ban outside agitators and activists from participating in student activities. It is time to label certain student organizations as externally-organized hate groups and ban them from campus. If they want to espouse their positions, let them do so within the confines of academic discourse.

Bottom line …

When are the law-abiding citizens of the United States going to stand up to the progressive socialist democrats who want to destroy America from within; using our own freedoms and laws to produce chaos, confusion, and revolution? Perhaps it is also time to re-work those special “social justice, gender studies, and special interest” curricula to redefine diversity as diversity and protections for ALL. Perhaps it is even time to show the intellectual dishonesty of such programs because they start from the preconceived notion that America is evil and white citizens are inherently racist.

While we are at it, let us curb the outrageous salaries and side-ventures that privatize profits made at the university’s expense while socializing the losses. To say that some of these billion-dollar enterprises are not the equivalent of large companies is to deny the truth.

And, let us ban politicians from becoming Board Members or executives in order to promote their political agenda of indoctrination and progressive ideology. Tenure should be replaced by actual teaching performance.

We are so screwed.

