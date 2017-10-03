3 DANGEROUS CONGRESSIONAL FICTIONS

Have you ever wondered about the fitness of members of Congress to represent “We the People?”

Members of Congress represent their constituents … A demonstrably false proposition as most members of Congress, depending on how close they are to a critical election, listen to their party’s leadership, large donors, lobbyists, and fellow members before they even consider their constituents.

Members of Congress read and understand every bill they consider … Members rely on staffers, outside lobbyists, and foundations to do much of the formulation and low-level language in complex legislation. In fact, over the years, Congress has severely eroded the separation of powers by submitting outlines disguised as legislation and allowing the Executive Branch to formulate administrative rules and regulations that become the actual provisions of the bill. It is not unusual to see power ceded to various cabinet-level officials, commissions, panels, and others. The idea that any trained legislative lawyer, let alone a member of Congress or the public can read a 2000+ page bill in 24, 48, or 72-hours begs disbelief.

Members of Congress are fit to spend long hours and make critical decisions … There is no guarantee that some members of Congress do not have physical and psychological conditions that render them unfit for office. A recent article on the old-school pharmacy that hand-delivers drugs to Congress suggests that some members of Congress may be under the influence of powerful drugs or suffering from a debilitating illness that would prevent them from fulfilling their sworn duties. It is also well known that some members are functional alcoholics and still are allowed to sit in judgment of bills that will affect our daily lives.

An old-school pharmacy hand-delivers drugs to Congress, a little-known perk for the powerful Nearly every day for at least two decades pharmaceutical drugs have been brought by the carload to the Capitol — an arrangement so under the radar that even pharmacy lobbyists who regularly pitch Congress on their industry aren’t aware of it. The deliveries arrive at the secretive Office of the Attending Physician, an elaborate medical clinic where Navy doctors triage medical emergencies and provide basic health care for lawmakers who pay an annual fee of just over $600. Every one comes from Washington’s oldest community pharmacy, Grubb’s. Mike Kim, the reserved pharmacist-turned-owner of the pharmacy, said he has gotten used to knowing the most sensitive details about some of the most famous people in Washington. “At first it’s cool, and then you realize, I’m filling some drugs that are for some pretty serious health problems as well. And these are the people that are running the country,” Kim said, listing treatments for conditions like diabetes and Alzheimer’s. “It makes you kind of sit back and say, ‘Wow, they’re making the highest laws of the land and they might not even remember what happened yesterday.'” <Source>

Sort of makes you wonder when an aged member of Congress like former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi goes blank at a press conference or starts slurring their words.

Bottom line …

Time to re-think who controls today’s political parties and who we are sending to Congress with our vote.

We are so screwed.

-- steve