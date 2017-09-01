WHY IS NOBODY TAKING HILLARY CLINTON, JAMES COMEY, AND THE USUAL SUSPECTS BEFORE A GRAND JURY?

By most published reports, Attorney General Jeff Sessions is an honest man, a conservative man, a thoughtful man, and a patriot. But nobody appears to regard the former Senator as a person predisposed to take unilateral action to uphold his oath of office. A Senate-type man of collegiality, consensus, and respect for the opposition. A man unlikely to roil the waters and make waves. Already he appears to have been emasculated by the President, the media, and the evildoers.

Even if one can give him credit for recusing himself from the Russian investigation, there is no such credit to be found in not managing his department and the FBI. There is no credit for not ordering his minions to cooperate with Congress rather than continue the stonewalling and legal fights of the Obama era. ‘'

And, there is certainly no credit in not winding up those never-ending kick the can down the road allegedly “ongoing” investigations into real wrongdoing in the various scandals like Fast and Furious, where the Obama people provided guns to Mexican drug cartels to influence domestic gun control policy. Like the IRS scandal which denied tax-exempt status to conservative organizations that may have used their donations to mount opposition campaigns in a presidential election cycle. Like the Benghazi affair that allegedly was an attempt to cover-up illegal and unconstitutional covert gun-running scheme that armed Islamic militants with military-grade weapons at the behest of Hillary Clinton and her personal war in the region. And, so much, much more. But what puzzles me most, is why Attorney General Jeff Sessions is not investigating former FBI Director James Comey and the former Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

Consider the allegations against President Donald Trump and various members of the Trump organization …

(1) The allegations of “collusion” with the Russians arose from a specious document commissioned and paid for by someone promoting the Hillary Clinton presidency. The document contains wild and unverifiable allegations that are prima facie false and almost unbelievable. Yet, this documents was used to commission an FBI investigation and was distributed to government agencies who leaked the document to the media. A corrupt and biased media whose spin was that candidate Donald Trump had colluded with the Russians to hack Hillary Clinton’s email server – which was unsecured, illegal, and whose use for classified information was a clear violation of our espionage laws – and the Democratic National Committee email server.

(2) The allegations that the Russians “hacked” the DNC server was never an official finding because the DNC refused the FBI request to forensically investigate the server and its contents. The finding was produced by a private company whose allegiance was to the party paying the bills, the DNC. There are significant questions about the company’s competency in conducting a forensic investigation involving foreign state actors. Julian Assange, the visible head of WikiLeaks has never been caught in a lie suggests that the “hack” did not come from the Russians, but from a DNC insider.

(3) Congressional Democrats are slow-walking any investigations into these serious issues and deficiencies, incredibility while pursuing an ongoing campaign against Donald Trump and his campaign associates.

(4) Former FBI Director James Comey, himself guilty of leaking notes (created on government time, using government materials, and belonging to the government) on a meeting with President Trump is a clear red flag indicator. Comey has admitted to the leak in front of Congress and suggested that his motive was to bring about the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate the Trump/Russia affair. Never once suggesting that a special prosecutor be named to investigate the serious Clinton violations of the Espionage Act, providing classified documents to people without the proper clearance, staff members who transferred classified information from secure sources to personal computers, the appearance of selling influence for donations to the Clinton Foundation, the wanton destruction of government documents and property, as well as various other criminal activities.

(5) Robert Mueller, the appointed special counsel, was the former Director of the FBI, acting Attorney General of the United States, and a mentor and good friend to James Comey; who should be classified, at the very least, as a person of interest or co-conspirator. One wonders why Mueller, whose apparent allegiance may be to the Department of Justice and the FBI rather than to the country whose constitution he swore to support and defend. Already Mueller is using the tactics of a mob boss – going after the families of those under investigation to pressure them into rolling over on others or pleading guilty to “some” technical or minor criminal violation to justify the purpose, time and expense of the special prosecutor. There appears to be few limits on the time, scope, or purpose of the Mueller investigation – either by design or Department of Justice malfeasance.

(6) Then there is the curious matter of Debbie Wasserman Shultz. As the head of the DNC, it was she who prevented the FBI from investigating the DNC email server. It was Debbie Wasserman Schultz who was forced to resign her position when it was found that the DNC was providing assistance to Hillary Clinton and obstructing the efforts of candidate Bernie Sanders. It is Debbie Wasserman Schultz who is associated with rogue Pakistani computer people who had access to sensitive (including classified) data for a number of Congressional Democrats. It is Shultz that tried to coerce the Capitol Police Department not to investigate the contents of a laptop used by one of the Pakistanis – first claiming the computer belonged to her office and then denying that it belonged to her office. Perhaps, the Pakistani ISI spy network infiltrated the Democrats and was the complicit party in sowing chaos in the United States. After all, these are the “friends” who hid Osama bin Laden for years – tipping him off every time U.S. authorities were targeting him and his associates.

The whole matter stinks of government corruption, collusion, and self-dealing. All apparently with the purpose of providing some linkage between President Trump and the Russians that could lead to an impeachable offense. I find it terribly ironic that nobody in Congress suggested impeaching Barack Obama for treason for giving aid and comfort to the enemy in a time of war; specifically providing Iran with access to 150 BILLION dollars, cutting secret side-deals without Congressional approval, and not holding Iran accountable for violations of their nuclear agreements.

Which brings us back to the inaction and/or ineptitude of Attorney Jeff Sessions …

I am more inclined to wonder why Attorney General Jeff Sessions is not investigating Debbie Wasserman Schultz for her protection and/or cover-up of a Pakistani spy/fraud ring as well as her actions on behalf of Hillary Clinton while acting as the head of the Democratic National Committee.

Or why Attorney General Jeff Sessions is not cleaning the Department of Justice and the FBI of radicalized pro-Obama acolytes that have been shifted from being political appointees into the protective shield of the Civil Service?

And, why Attorney General Jeff Sessions is not investigating and prosecuting those around the Clinton Foundation and Hillary Clinton for their lawless activities?

Incompetence? Malfeasance? Orders from the President?

Bottom line …

My suspicion is that it all leads back to the Democrat National Committee and the Hillary Clinton people pursuing that age-old adage: the best defense is a good offense. “Also known as the as the strategic offensive principle of war. Generally, the idea is that proactivity (a strong offensive action) instead of a passive attitude will preoccupy the opposition and ultimately hinder its ability to mount an opposing counterattack, leading to a strategic advantage.”

As for Jeff Sessions, perhaps he should do his job without fear or favor – or resign his office.

We are so screwed.

-- steve