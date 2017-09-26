WHAT TO DO WITH A COMMUNIST IN THE MILITARY?

As I have written on a number of occasions, the infiltration of our government and institutions by our enemies is a clear and presdent danger to America. These are the very same people who are using our Constitutional freedoms and laws against us – including filing specious lawsuits to fund their corrupt and criminal agenda.

Now we find a member of a United States Military Academy openly promoting communism – bad enough – but doing so while in uniform which is a major violation of the Uniform Code of Military Justice..

West Point graduate Second Lieutenant Spenser Rapone appears to openly advocate for communism on social media. Rapone is a self-declared member of the Democratic Socialists of America

Rapone has complained that the military as such “reifies capitalism/imperialism with a brutally hierarchical rank structure” and said that his fellow service members “lust for war and conflict. They fetishize violence.” In June 2016, Rapone said that because “Fascists dehumanize political opponents…Violence against the far right is resistance, not aggression.” In a tweet from July 2016, Rapone stated: “With that speech, Trump confirms the worst suspicion: he is a fascist.” In October 2016, Rapone said that the “The GOP exists as violence against black/brown people, Muslims, LGBTQ community, yet milquetoast liberals actively donate money to it?”

West Point responds with a less than forceful statement …



STATEMENT

RESPONSE TO SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS BY USMA GRADUATE

September 26, 2017

The U.S. Military Academy strives to develop leaders who internalize the academy's motto of Duty, Honor, Country, and who live the Army values. Second Lieutenant Rapone's actions in no way reflect the values of the U.S. Military Academy or the U.S. Army. As figures of public trust, members of the military must exhibit exemplary conduct, and are prohibited from engaging in certain expressions of political speech in uniform. Second Lieutenant Rapone's chain of command is aware of his actions and is looking into the matter. The academy is prepared to assist the officer's chain of command as required.

Who are some of the past and present members of Congress are associated with the Democratic Socialists of America … (Consider that some of these people sit on powerful committees and have access to classified information and intelligence of value to our enemies.

Raúl M. Grijalva (AZ-07)

Lynn Woolsey (CA-06)

Diane Watson (CA-33)

Sheila Jackson-Lee (TX-18)

Mazie Hirono (HI-02)

Dennis Kucinich (OH-10)

Senate Members

Bernie Sanders (VT)

House Members

Neil Abercrombie (HI-01)

Tammy Baldwin (WI-02)

Xavier Becerra (CA-31)

Madeleine Bordallo (GU-AL)

Robert Brady (PA-01)

Corrine Brown (FL-03)

Michael Capuano (MA-08)

André Carson (IN-07)

Donna Christensen (VI-AL)

Yvette Clarke (NY-11)

William “Lacy” Clay (MO-01)

Emanuel Cleaver (MO-05)

Steve Cohen (TN-09)

John Conyers (MI-14)

Elijah Cummings (MD-07)

Danny Davis (IL-07)

Peter DeFazio (OR-04)

Rosa DeLauro (CT-03)

Rep. Donna F. Edwards (MD-04)

Keith Ellison (MN-05)

Sam Farr (CA-17)

Chaka Fattah (PA-02)

Bob Filner (CA-51)

Barney Frank (MA-04)

Marcia L. Fudge (OH-11)

Alan Grayson (FL-08)

Luis Gutierrez (IL-04)

John Hall (NY-19)

Phil Hare (IL-17)

Maurice Hinchey (NY-22)

Michael Honda (CA-15)

Jesse Jackson, Jr. (IL-02)

Eddie Bernice Johnson (TX-30)

Hank Johnson (GA-04)

Marcy Kaptur (OH-09)

Carolyn Kilpatrick (MI-13)

Barbara Lee (CA-09)

John Lewis (GA-05)

David Loebsack (IA-02)

Ben R. Lujan (NM-3)

Carolyn Maloney (NY-14)

Ed Markey (MA-07)

Jim McDermott (WA-07)

James McGovern (MA-03)

George Miller (CA-07)

Gwen Moore (WI-04)

Jerrold Nadler (NY-08)

Eleanor Holmes-Norton (DC-AL)

John Olver (MA-01)

Ed Pastor (AZ-04)

Donald Payne (NJ-10)

Chellie Pingree (ME-01)

Charles Rangel (NY-15)

Laura Richardson (CA-37)

Lucille Roybal-Allard (CA-34)

Bobby Rush (IL-01)

Linda Sánchez (CA-47)

Jan Schakowsky (IL-09)

José Serrano (NY-16)

Louise Slaughter (NY-28)

Pete Stark (CA-13)

Bennie Thompson (MS-02)

John Tierney (MA-06)

Nydia Velazquez (NY-12)

Maxine Waters (CA-35)

Mel Watt (NC-12)

Henry Waxman (CA-30)

Peter Welch (VT-AL)

Robert Wexler (FL-19)

Bottom line …

The United States Military Academies provide America with its future military leaders. There is no room in the military for someone who hates his country and may become another Major Nidal Hassan who murdered 13 people and injured more than 30 additional individuals or sell out his country by revealing classified information like Private First Class Bradley/Chelsea Manning.

Rapone should be separated from the military with a general discharge.

And, we need to re-classify communism as a clear and present danger to the American way of life.

We are so screwed.

