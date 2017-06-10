My Photo
TRUMP WELCOMES AN ANTI-AMERICA DICTATOR LIKE A PAL ...

Unbelievable! The President of the United States is so effing clueless that he openly welcomes a murderous anti-America thug dictator as a personal friend. Here is a man who took a page from the Nazi playbook, staged his own faux coup and then purged most of his military, especially the ones trained in the United States and were able to interoperate seamlessly with American and NATO forces. A man who cozies up to Russia and Iran and believes that he can leverage those alliances into picking America’s pocket while he waffles on about recreating the Ottoman Empire.

This is amazing …

Remarks by President Trump and President Erdoğan of Turkey Before Bilateral Meeting

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much. It’s a great honor and privilege -- because he’s become a friend of mine -- to introduce President Erdoğan of Turkey.

[OCS: I wonder how Trump would introduce the Ayatollahs who shout “Death to America, Death to Israel? Because Erdogan is every bit an anti-Semite, anti-Israel, anti-America as his Iranian pals].

He’s running a very difficult part of the world. He’s involved very, very strongly and, frankly, he’s getting very high marks. And he’s also been working with the United States.

[OCS: High marks? From who? Here is a man that is destroying a secular country in favor of a theocratic dictatorship. Openly killing our allies the Kurds.]

We have a great friendship as countries. I think we’re, right now, as close as we have ever been. And a lot of that has to do with the personal relationship.

[OCS: Close? This is the dictator that is cozying up to our mortal enemies. This is the man who wants to destroy NATO, but keep all of its arms and command and control structures.]

So, President, thank you very much. It’s a great honor to have you in the United States. Thank you.

[OCS: What honor? You are not welcoming someone from the dais at one of your country clubs.]

PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN: (As interpreted.) Thank you so much, Mr. President. We are here in New York, in the United States, to attend the General Assembly of the United Nations. And my dear friend, Donald, we are getting together with you as the delegations, and we’re going to conduct a bilateral meeting as well, whereby we will be assessing the current relations between the United States and Turkey, as well as we will have the opportunity to discuss the recent regional developments as well.

[OCS: He is here to pick our pockets and to see if we might be willing to overlook his thuggish treatment of dissidents who reside in our country. More specifically, “Fethullah Gülen, who lives in exile in the United States, residing in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania. He is sought by the Turkish government for his alleged involvement in the phony 2016 coup attempt in Turkey.

He is here to prevent the Kurds from establishing a promised homeland in return for their blood in fighting ISIS terrorists.]

And I would like to once again thank you for this opportunity, and it’s great to get together with you.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, thank you very much, Mr. President. We appreciate it. Thank you all very much.

Q Mr. President, what will your message be (inaudible) the violence against peaceful protestors?

Q Mr. President, are you going to reconcile with the Kurdish issue, do you think?

PRESIDENT TRUMP: We'll be discussing many issues -- many issues.

Business as usual (and in our country) …

Erdogan protesters beaten and ejected from New York speech

Violence erupted at a New York hotel after protesters heckled a speech by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with chants of "terrorist". Mr Erdogan was addressing supporters in Turkish at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Times Square when he was interrupted by several demonstrators. "You're a terrorist, get out of my country," one protester shouted before he was punched and dragged away. In footage from the speech on Thursday, protesters are seen being pushed and punched in the head as they are ejected from the venue by suited men. <Source>

The blue-suited men are part of Erdogan’s bully-boys dressed up as presidential security.

Erdogan's Anti-Westernism Picks Up Speed

A foreign journalist representing a reputable German newspaper is picked up and accused of supporting a terrorist organization. A German human-rights organizer is also detained on charges of supporting a yet-to-be-defined terrorist organization. Is this happening in North Korea? Iran? No—this is occurring in Turkey, where the arrests of Deniz Yucel, a Turkish-German dual national working for the German daily, Die Welt, and Peter Steudtner, a human-rights worker, have provoked an unprecedented crisis between Germany and Turkey that could soon roil relations with the rest of the European Union.

Ever since last July’s failed coup attempt, the government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of Turkey, has engaged in an orgy of arrests, dismissals, purges of judges, journalists, academics, public servants, and military officers. Some 150,000 people have been removed from state institutions or universities, often on the mere suspicion of being affiliated with the cleric Fethullah Gülen, a onetime ally of Erdogan who he accuses of plotting the coup; some 50,000 people have been arrested in connection with the failed coup, still awaiting their day in court a year later.<Source>

Bottom line …

President Donald Trump is winging it! He is not a well-read man; he knows little or nothing about history or world affairs. His opinion seems to be based on what he sees on television or the last person to speak with him. And yet, there he is, welcoming a hard-ass murderous dictator as if they were great friends and Erdogan is purchasing a condo in Trump Tower.

And for the supporters who believe that he is playing some elaborate chess game, I can assure you he is simply “everyman” who may have accidentally found himself in a position of great power. Normal men do not obsessively pore over their press clippings to find out how they are being perceived in the media.

Trump has no friends – only those he uses or who use him.

We are so screwed.

-- steve

"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius

 

