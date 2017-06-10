TRUMP WELCOMES AN ANTI-AMERICA DICTATOR LIKE A PAL ...

Remarks by President Trump and President Erdoğan of Turkey Before Bilateral Meeting PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much. It’s a great honor and privilege -- because he’s become a friend of mine -- to introduce President Erdoğan of Turkey. [OCS: I wonder how Trump would introduce the Ayatollahs who shout “Death to America, Death to Israel? Because Erdogan is every bit an anti-Semite, anti-Israel, anti-America as his Iranian pals]. He’s running a very difficult part of the world. He’s involved very, very strongly and, frankly, he’s getting very high marks. And he’s also been working with the United States. [OCS: High marks? From who? Here is a man that is destroying a secular country in favor of a theocratic dictatorship. Openly killing our allies the Kurds.] We have a great friendship as countries. I think we’re, right now, as close as we have ever been. And a lot of that has to do with the personal relationship. [OCS: Close? This is the dictator that is cozying up to our mortal enemies. This is the man who wants to destroy NATO, but keep all of its arms and command and control structures.] So, President, thank you very much. It’s a great honor to have you in the United States. Thank you. [OCS: What honor? You are not welcoming someone from the dais at one of your country clubs.] PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN: (As interpreted.) Thank you so much, Mr. President. We are here in New York, in the United States, to attend the General Assembly of the United Nations. And my dear friend, Donald, we are getting together with you as the delegations, and we’re going to conduct a bilateral meeting as well, whereby we will be assessing the current relations between the United States and Turkey, as well as we will have the opportunity to discuss the recent regional developments as well. [OCS: He is here to pick our pockets and to see if we might be willing to overlook his thuggish treatment of dissidents who reside in our country. More specifically, “Fethullah Gülen, who lives in exile in the United States, residing in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania. He is sought by the Turkish government for his alleged involvement in the phony 2016 coup attempt in Turkey. He is here to prevent the Kurds from establishing a promised homeland in return for their blood in fighting ISIS terrorists.] And I would like to once again thank you for this opportunity, and it’s great to get together with you. PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, thank you very much, Mr. President. We appreciate it. Thank you all very much. Q Mr. President, what will your message be (inaudible) the violence against peaceful protestors? Q Mr. President, are you going to reconcile with the Kurdish issue, do you think? PRESIDENT TRUMP: We'll be discussing many issues -- many issues. Remarks by President Trump and President Erdoğan of Turkey Before Bilateral Meeting | whitehouse.gov